Great Outdoors Month 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska is known for its expansive landscapes, and people from around the world come to experience the magnificent views and diverse wildlife the Last Frontier has to offer; and

WHEREAS, throughout Alaska’s changing seasons, recreational activities are enjoyed by residents and visitors, from big game hunting and sport fishing, to skiing, hiking, sled dog mushing, and much more; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is not only home to more than 700,000 people, but also to over 1,000 various vertebrate species, including approximately 100,000 black bears, 30,000 brown bears, and 750,000 wild caribou; and

WHEREAS, Alaska is also home to many ecosystems, ranging from coastal rainforests in the southern regions to arctic tundra and sea ice in the north; and

WHEREAS, as our time is increasingly spent indoors and in front of screens, it is essential to take every opportunity to participate in outdoor activities, and Alaska’s State and National parks, forests, coastlands, and other recreational areas help mitigate the adverse effects of inactivity; and

WHEREAS, Alaskans play a vital role in caring for our natural spaces, and we demonstrate our dedication to maintaining our outdoor spaces for future generations by using our natural resources in a responsible manner and by educating our youth on the amazing wonders that surround us; and

WHEREAS, Great Outdoors Month provides an opportunity to celebrate Alaska’s majestic mountains, pristine waters, and vast landscapes, while enjoying the many outdoor experiences that abound and cherish the moments shared with family and friends.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim June 2026 as:

Great Outdoors Month

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to take advantage of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoor activities available in Alaska’s majestic wilderness.

Dated: June 1, 2026