The Signatry Promotes Two to Leadership

Megan Yeomans to CFO, Greg Chapman to CACO

“We’re an entrepreneurial organization; we’re always looking to what is coming next. Megan and Greg represent the next generation. This move positions us for continued growth under their leadership.” ” — Steve French, President and CEO

OVERLAND PARK, KS, KS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two finance team members at The Signatry have been promoted to leadership roles. Megan Yeomans and Greg Chapman will now serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting and Compliance Officer, respectively. The promotions come as longtime CFO Mark Klinger transitions to an advisory role after 8 years at The Signatry and 47 years in the financial sector.The nonprofit, a donor advised fund (DAF) sponsor that serves donors nationwide with creative charitable solutions, maintains their headquarters in Overland Park. Promoting from within was an intentional move. “Megan and Greg have been part of building the Finance Team we have at The Signatry,” said Klinger. “As we continue to grow and offer innovative solutions for our donors like alternative investments and nonliquid asset gifts, they are well positioned to lead our Finance and Compliance function into the future.”“I’m excited to see them step into these roles,” said Steve French, president and CEO of The Signatry. “We’re an entrepreneurially-minded organization, so we’re always looking to what is coming next. Megan and Greg represent the next generation, and this move positions The Signatry for continued growth under their leadership.”Yeomans has served at The Signatry for several years, joining as a financial analyst in 2019. Her career has grown steadily, with multiple advancements in her time at The Signatry. She was invited to join the leadership team of the organization in 2025, and in her new role as CFO, Yeomans will champion The Signatry’s finance functions around its DAF platform transactions, overall investments, and financial planning & analysis.“I’m humbled to have the opportunity to lead our finance team as CFO,” related Yeomans. “They’re an excellent group, and I’m excited to serve them and The Signatry in this role.”Chapman has been at The Signatry since 2023 after holding Controller and other leadership roles at several organizations in the Kansas City area. A certified public accountant, Chapman holds a master’s degree in accounting. In the CACO role, Chapman will lead the newly formed accounting and compliance group at The Signatry, championing the organization’s corporate accounting & transactions, payroll & benefits administration, governmental regulatory compliance, tax, and audit leadership functions.“I’m looking forward to the challenge of bringing together our accounting and compliance functions in one team,” said Chapman. “Collaboration is one of our core values, and I can think of no better way to live out that value than the opportunity before us.”For Klinger, an industry veteran completing his run as CFO at The Signatry, the move brings some mixed emotions. “We’ve built a lot together at The Signatry, and I have had the privilege of working with a team of talented individuals along the way,” he said. “I love what The Signatry is all about, making it tough to step away. But I feel it is the right time, and I am happy for this great opportunity for Greg and Megan, knowing we are in good hands moving forward.” Klinger will continue to serve The Signatry as an Executive Vice President supporting the transition to Megan and Greg and consulting on special projects. “Mark Klinger came to The Signatry at a pivotal time in our growth,” said board chair Mark Bainbridge. “We would not be where we are today without his leadership, and I’m grateful he’ll continue to be part of the team moving forward.”ABOUT THE SIGNATRYThe Signatry seeks to inspire and facilitate revolutionary biblical generosity across generations. Through donor advised funds and other innovative tools and resources, families are empowered to live generously, modeling biblical values for the next generation and making a greater impact for causes God has put on their hearts. Since 2018, The Signatry has facilitated sending over $3.9 billion to organizations working around the globe to solve the world’s greatest problems.

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