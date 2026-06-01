Binghamton Rumble Ponies to Extend Lease

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that, thanks to $6 million in New York State support included in the recently passed FY27 New York State budget, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have committed to a five-year lease extension at Mirabito Stadium. The new deal will see the valued minor league baseball team remain in Binghamton, Broome County through, at least, the 2035 season. The City of Binghamton was also instrumental in ensuring that the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets remained in its longtime home.

“For more than 30 years, residents and visitors alike have cheered on Binghamton’s baseball team,” Governor Hochul said. “These ballpark upgrades will ensure that the Rumble Ponies will continue to play at Mirabito Stadium for years to come and will provide the players, coaches, and staff with a state-of-the-art facility to thrive in.”

Up to $6 million in state funding will be used to support necessary stadium improvements, complemented by $1.2 million in City and team stadium investments, and $12 million in planned City and federal investments for the stadium district enhancements.

These targeted upgrades ensure the City-owned stadium meets MLB and New York Mets standards, strengthens our partnership with the Rumble Ponies, and positions Binghamton as a community that protects and values its professional sports assets. At the same time, the surrounding streetscape and gateway improvements will transform the Stadium District into a safer, more accessible and more welcoming destination for residents, visitors and investors.

The result is a comprehensive revitalization strategy that preserves a beloved regional institution, enhances quality of life and unlocks new opportunities for growth. By investing now, fans, families and Major League Baseball will know that Binghamton is prepared — and determined — to keep the Rumble Ponies here for the next generation.

Diamond Baseball Holdings is exercising its lease extension for the City-owned stadium through the 2035 season.

The grant will support essential stadium upgrades including:

New playing field and dugouts;

Renovation of press box and technology upgrades;

Concessions and fan experience upgrades with a new team store and fan expo;

Fan accessibly and ADA upgrades;

Core systems, HVAC, electrical, weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades.

To support local jobs and youth workforce development, the lease extension will include 231 supports 231 seasonal part-time and 16 full-time jobs.

The stadium also hosts the annual New York State Public High School Athletic Association baseball championship.

Diamond Baseball Holdings, Owners of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Executive Chairman and CEO Pat Battle and Peter Freund said, “We’re incredibly appreciative of Governor Hochul, the State of New York, Mayor Kraham and the City of Binghamton for their shared commitment to the future of Rumble Ponies baseball in Binghamton. This vital infrastructure funding represents an investment in the player and fan experience at Mirabito Stadium, and the long-term vitality of the surrounding community. We’re excited about the momentum surrounding the Rumble Ponies and what this support will help make possible.”

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared M. Kraham said, “This funding from New York State is an unprecedented investment in the future of professional baseball in Binghamton. It makes possible essential upgrades to Mirabito Stadium that will keep the ballpark in compliance with Major League Baseball standards and help keep the gates open for the tens of thousands of families and other visitors who enjoy cheering on the Ponies every year. My sincere thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul and our state lawmakers for delivering this investment for Binghamton residents and for baseball fans across the Southern Tier.”

Originally established in 1992 as the Binghamton Mets, the team adopted the “Rumble Ponies” moniker in 2017 to celebrate the city's rich history as the “Carousel Capital of the World.”

City of Binghamton investments on the Henry Street Stadium District corridor, valued at more than $12 million, will be funded through a mix of local municipal bonds and federal grants. These improvements will enhance pedestrian safety, improve traffic flow, and create a welcoming environment for fans and residents. This investment supports the larger Stadium District Master Plan, other projects — including development of affordable housing — will anchor this neighborhood business district.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This is great news for Binghamton Rumble Ponies fans who will now be able to cheer on their favorite home team for years to come at Mirabito Stadium. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unparalleled leadership, fans and visitors alike can look forward to enjoying an upgraded fan experience and congratulate everyone involved in ensuring this team’s future here in the Southern Tier.”

In addition to supporting important community assets statewide, the Governor’s FY27 budget will also make major Investments, including a comprehensive path to universal child care, will make New York more affordable for families, will lower auto insurance premiums for New Yorkers, provide utility relief thanks to a sweeping affordability package, offer landmark reforms to cut red tape to build more housing and infrastructure faster among many other priorities.

Find additional information on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “This is a huge win for Broome County and for everyone who loves Rumble Ponies baseball. These stadium improvements will help ensure that professional baseball remains right here in Binghamton for years to come, bringing families together, supporting local businesses, and strengthening our community. I want to thank Governor Hochul, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, and Senator Lea Webb for securing this critical funding in the state budget and recognizing the importance of keeping this treasured community asset thriving for future generations.”

Accelerating Economic Development in the Southern Tier

Today's announcement complements “Southern Tier Soaring,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving next-generation innovation, more information is available.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.