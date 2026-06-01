Bulletin | Pre-Approved Court Appointees | June 1, 2026

This bulletin is to notify Marijuana Establishments and Medical Marijuana Establishments (“Licensees”) and prospective Pre-Approved Court Appointees that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (“Commission”) is adding resources to its website to aid the courts and industry with the appointment of receivers for Licensees in the Commonwealth. To further support businesses undergoing financial difficulty and entering the receivership process, the Commission now provides a list of Pre-approved Court Appointees.

The following list contains the name and phone number of current Pre-approved Court Appointees who have chosen to apply and have met the Commission’s requirements pursuant to 935 CMR 500.104(3)(c) and 501.104(3)(c), including applicable suitability requirements.