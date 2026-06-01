OIC report recommends transparency, modernization for WSRB

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s report on property protection classification standards (PDF 1.36MB) recommends performance-based modernization and transparency for the Washington Survey & Rating Bureau (WSRB), among other changes to the state’s only independent fire protection rating bureau. The OIC delivered the report to the Legislature on May 28.

WSRB collects public data about fire departments, municipal water supplies, and emergency communications in Washington communities to generate protection class ratings from 1 (highest) to 10 (lowest). Insurance companies buy WSRB’s community rating scores to determine if individual properties are eligible for insurance and as a key factor in setting fire insurance premiums.

The Legislature requested a report on the efficacy of WSRB’s rating methodologies and the potential for modernizing them. The OIC hired LM2 & Associates to conduct the study and prepare the report. During the study, WSRB failed to provide its raw scoring data or detailed point-value calculations when requested.

“Firefighters have been open about their concerns with the fire protection classifications in our state and how it reflects on their capabilities,” Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer said. “We see this as the first step toward addressing those concerns and more accurately and openly providing insurance companies with data on a property’s level of protection.”

Kuderer’s office also asked the WSRB to file its complete rating information by the end of August for review, a requirement for all insurance companies doing business in Washington state.

Key findings and recommendations

The report consultant engaged with and surveyed fire service professionals across the state and found that the lack of transparency was the most pressing concern – specifically the difficulty in understanding how classifications are calculated and how their investments of public funds could change their rating scores.

The report findings include:

WSRB’s methodology doesn’t reflect how fire departments perform during actual fire responses.

Its fixed distance thresholds create “cliff” effects where minor geographic variations produce major classification swings.

Rural and volunteer departments are evaluated based on standards created for urban departments staffed full-time by career firefighters.

The report includes 10 recommendations in three key areas:

Transparency and data access: Fire departments should be able to view and verify the data used in their own classifications – all of which is public data -- and the WSRB should explain its methodology.

Performance-based modernization: The report proposes a structured pilot framework for fire protection capability ratings focusing on performance-based metrics.

Legislative and regulatory foundation: The Legislature should provide direction on transparency, evaluations, data usage, and accountability for components outside fire departments’ control, such as building code enforcement and water systems.

“This report gives us a great starting point for making some much-needed changes,” Kuderer said. “A more modern, performance-based system best serves the interests of our communities and the agencies that provide public safety.”

About wildfire risk scores

WSRB’s property scores are different from wildfire risk scores. Insurance companies use wildfire risk scores to determine eligibility for coverage and if they will renew a policy.

Third-party companies generate wildfire risk scores based on satellite images, property data, insurance loss data, and fire science, down to the individual property level, and then sell the scores to insurance companies.

Kuderer proposed legislation during the 2026 session to increase transparency around wildfire risk scores so property owners knew what steps they could take to get and maintain coverage.

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