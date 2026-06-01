Seeking Public Input on the Draft Proposed Rule Changes on Fis 400

CONTACT:

Melissa Nemeth (603) 271-1138

June 1, 2026

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) is seeking your input on the initial proposed changes to Fis 400 and Fis 503.05. NHFG will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes on Wednesday June 3, 2026, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. Public comments will continue to be accepted through June 10, 2026, at comments@wildlife.nh.gov.

These initial proposed changes are as follows:

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 402.08 entitled “Possession and Use of Live Fish for Bait.” The amendments remove one species of fish from the list, add the word “Eastern” before two species names, and adds a daily limit for bait fish.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 405.07, entitled “Hooks or Other Devices for Attachment of Bait.” The amendment removes an incorrect reference to another administrative rule.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 406.01, entitled “Ponds, Lakes, and Tributaries,” Table 400.01. The table is being amended to remove several ponds and lakes; to move Connor Pond in Ossipee so it is in alphabetical order, and to add Rocky Pond in Wentworth and Round Pond in Errol.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 406.02, entitled “Trout Waters.” The amendments change season dates, add a provision prohibiting ice fishing, and remove provisions that were only related to ponds/lakes being removed from Table 400.1.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 406.03, entitled “Fly-Fishing Waters.” The amendments remove provisions that were only related to ponds/lakes being removed from Table. 400.1.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 406.04, entitled “Lake Trout and Salmon Waters.” The amendment explicitly states a daily bag limit for fish and removes a redundant provision.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 406.05, entitled “Other Waterbodies.” The amendments remove provisions that were only related to ponds/lakes being removed from Table. 400.1.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 406.06, entitled “Tributaries to Lakes and Ponds.” The amendments remove provisions that were only related to ponds/lakes being removed from Table. 400.1.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 406.07, entitled “Wild Trout Waters.” The amendments change the season dates for certain water bodies.

Re-adopt with amendment Fis 503.05, entitled “General Restrictions for Fishing Tournament.” The amendments remove paragraph (f) and clarify paragraph (k), which is being re-lettered as (j).

This public hearing is in addition to the four recent public discussion held throughout the state to obtain feedback on the initial proposed changes. Feedback and comments will continue to be received through June 10, 2026, via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. As the public feedback process has not concluded, no changes have been incorporated into the initial proposal thus far. Upon the conclusion of the public input period, NHFG will compile and evaluate all feedback received to determine whether the initial proposed rule changes should advance, and if any amendments are warranted.

The initial proposal can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules. Additional information related to the proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting NHFG Commission | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game.