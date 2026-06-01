Three Vehicle Crash in Jerome County

JEROME County, Idaho – The Idaho State Police is investigating a three vehicle injury crashed that occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026 on Interstate 84 near mile post 198.5.

A green 1999 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old female from Oregon was heading eastbound on I84. The driver failed to reduce speed due to slowed traffic and collided with a blue 2016 Subaru Forester. The Subaru was driven by a 22-year-old female from Boise. The Subaru then collided into a White 2025 Ford F350 driven by 24 year-old-male from Gooding, Idaho. The Ford F350 had one passenger, a 32-year-old male out of Mexico.

The 37-year-old female from Oregon was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. She was not wearing her seat belt. The driver and passenger of the Ford F350 were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals. They were both wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Subaru was not transported and was wearing a seat belt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by West End Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Minidoka County, Jerome County and Air St Lukes.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho