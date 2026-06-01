Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Celebrates PRIDE Month

Reaffirms commitment to protecting LGBTQ+ Virginians, Urges LGBTQ+ Virginians to know their rights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones today celebrates the beginning of PRIDE Month and reaffirms the Office of the Attorney General’s commitment to ensuring safety, equality, and justice for LGBTQ+ Virginians across the Commonwealth. PRIDE month is an opportunity to recognize the resilience and perseverance of the LGBTQ+ community in their fight for equality and justice, and it is also an opportunity to promote visibility, strive for a more inclusive Commonwealth, and highlight the tremendous contributions of the LGBTQ+ community across Virginia.

“Across Virginia, LGBTQ+ individuals contribute to our communities as teachers, first responders, small business owners, public servants, and so much more, which is why I’m so proud to honor the resilience, joy, and courage of LGBTQ+ Virginians today in celebrating PRIDE Month,” said Attorney General Jones. “It is also a time to reflect on the important work that lies ahead to ensure that every Virginian can live and love openly and authentically without fear. That is why my office is working tirelessly to rebuild our Office of Civil Rights in order to stand up for and protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Virginians.”

Every Virginian deserves to feel safe in their communities, and they have the right to live free from discrimination, regardless of who they are or who they love. Unfortunately, for the more than 250,000 Virginians who identify as LGBTQ+, they do not always feel safe or protected. In the Commonwealth, hate crimes are on the rise, with crimes directed against members of the LGBTQ+ community accounting for 8% of reports.

As these numbers rise, the Office of the Attorney General will continue using the tools and resources available to protect LGBTQ+ Virginians and hold violators accountable. During PRIDE month, the OAG urges members of the LGBTQ+ community to know their rights and to report acts of discrimination to the OAG’s Office of Civil Rights.

The Virginia Human Rights Act prohibits discrimination against Virginians on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Under this law, LGBTQ+ people are protected from all forms of discrimination, whether in the workplace, or other places of public accommodation, including educational institutions and hospitals.

The Virginia Fair Housing Law expressly protects LGBTQ+ Virginians from discrimination in housing settings, including but not limited to decisions to rent or sell, terms of sales and rental agreements, mortgage and homeowner’s insurance coverage, land use decisions, and harassment.

Victims of crime have rights under the Virginia Crime Victim and Witness Rights Act. The OAG also offers resources, guidance, and reporting channels for individuals who believe their rights have been violated or have been a victim of crime. The OAG protects access to these rights through programs like the Virginia Crime Victim Notification Program which ensures victims are notified about activities taking place around their cases.

Virginians who have a question, concern, or feel their rights have been violated should contact the Office of Civil Rights. The OAG office of Civil Rights receives, investigates, mediates and if necessary, litigates, these important claims.

Office of Civil Rights Contact Information:

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