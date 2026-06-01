732 AMS leverages artificial intelligence to enhance Arctic TTX

Recently, the 732nd Air Mobility Squadron participated in a proof-of-concept tabletop exercise, Exercise ARCTIC BRIDGE, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

Originally developed by the 735 AMS, the exercise was further tailored using artificial intelligence technology to reflect the 732 AMS’s unique Arctic operating environment.

The tabletop exercise was designed as a logistics-focused training event at the tactical level, aimed at identifying potential limiting factors that could arise during real-world operations while increasing understanding among Airmen and junior noncommissioned officers.

The 732 AMS utilized Gemini through GenAI, an AI platform released by the Department of War in December 2025, that was built to provide a secure, department-wide generative AI ecosystem.

“We need to prepare for an uptick in missions and for the ramp to be inundated with aircraft,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Henn, 732 AMS commander. “My goal is to develop and promote creative thinking and have our team come up with solutions outside the box on how we would respond to a surge of this magnitude and how we can leverage relationships across the base to help close potential resource and manpower gaps.”

Leveraging its capability to securely ingest Controlled Unclassified Information, the 732 AMS was able to create a tailored and factual list of scenarios that were unique to the Arctic location.

ARCTIC BRIDGE placed participants in a simulated 179-day surge scenario averaging up to 70 aircraft movements per day. The exercise tested the squadron’s operational capacity, identified potential resource shortfalls and highlighted areas where mission strain points could emerge during sustained contingency operations.

Throughout the exercise, participants adapted in real time while navigating simulated common and uncommon limiting factors. Challenges such as broken forklifts, aircraft maintenance issues and resource shortfalls required critical thinking and coordination across the team.

In addition to testing operational capabilities, Exercise ARCTIC BRIDGE provided junior Airmen and noncommissioned officers an opportunity to better understand the broader mission and challenges associated with large-scale mobility operations.

“As a relatively new NCO, the TTX was unfamiliar to me, and I was unsure what to expect,” said Staff Sgt. Jamis Lopez, 732 AMS fleet services supervisor. “I found the scenarios highly realistic because it closely mirrored real-world situations, and I was able to apply my knowledge accordingly. Overall, it was a valuable opportunity that emphasized teamwork and critical thinking while deepening my understanding of relevant procedures.”

By tailoring exercises to unique operating environments, such as the Arctic, Air Mobility Teams at other locations can work through unfamiliar scenarios and resource constraints to better prepare for future deployments.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Freehoff, 732 AMS aerospace maintenance craftsman. “I believe every maintainer should participate in one to better understand what happens at higher levels that we normally would not see. It also showed us how much crossover exists between us and the transportation flight, and how working together can benefit both sides. It pushes your critical-thinking skills to the limit, but in a good way.”

Squadron and group leadership said the lessons learned and feedback gathered during the exercise will help build a practical “player’s toolbox” participants can take back to their respective sections to strengthen mission readiness and improve their ability to overcome future challenges.

“This exercise allows us to place Airmen in a high-pressure environment and work through real-world challenges before lives are on the line and before mission execution is impacted,” said Col. Joshua Holaday, 715th Air Mobility Operations Group commander. “It gives us the opportunity to identify gaps, improve coordination across the installation and develop solutions now, during peacetime, so we are better prepared for future operations.”