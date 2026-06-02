Four Chinook salmon seasons closed or modified starting Wednesday, June 3

Chinook salmon fishing is being closed or modified in four river sections effective at the end of fishing hours on June 3, including:

Closure of the entire Clearwater River basin except the Lochsa River summer Chinook fishery

Closure of the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam

Closure of the Lower Salmon River

Reduction in days in the Little Salmon River to 2 days per week (Saturday, Sunday)

Closures are due to the sport fishing harvest objectives for those sections being reached. To see what Chinook salmon fishing remains open, go to the Chinook Salmon Fishing Season and Rules page.