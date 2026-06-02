Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,740 in the last 365 days.

Four Chinook salmon seasons closed or modified starting Wednesday, June 3

Chinook salmon fishing is being closed or modified in four river sections effective at the end of fishing hours on June 3, including: 

  • Closure of the entire Clearwater River basin except the Lochsa River summer Chinook fishery
  • Closure of the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam
  • Closure of the Lower Salmon River
  • Reduction in days in the Little Salmon River to 2 days per week (Saturday, Sunday)

Closures are due to the sport fishing harvest objectives for those sections being reached. To see what Chinook salmon fishing remains open, go to the Chinook Salmon Fishing Season and Rules page. 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Four Chinook salmon seasons closed or modified starting Wednesday, June 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.