Four Chinook salmon seasons closed or modified starting Wednesday, June 3
Chinook salmon fishing is being closed or modified in four river sections effective at the end of fishing hours on June 3, including:
- Closure of the entire Clearwater River basin except the Lochsa River summer Chinook fishery
- Closure of the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam
- Closure of the Lower Salmon River
- Reduction in days in the Little Salmon River to 2 days per week (Saturday, Sunday)
Closures are due to the sport fishing harvest objectives for those sections being reached. To see what Chinook salmon fishing remains open, go to the Chinook Salmon Fishing Season and Rules page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.