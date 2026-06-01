MaineDOT to Officially Launch Environmental Impact Statement Process for Machias Dike Bridge

AUGUSTA – June 1, 2026 – The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) today began the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the Machias Dike Bridge, an essential next step in evaluating long-term solutions for this crossing. An EIS establishes the purpose and need for the project, considers input from the public and from state and federal agencies, identifies and evaluates all reasonable alternatives, and identifies a preferred alternative.

MaineDOT will follow the process requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) implementing regulations to complete the EIS. It will include multiple opportunities for members of the public to provide comments, including the following (all dates are tentative and subject to change, updates will be posted as dates and locations are finalized):

Publication of Notice of Intent (NOI) and outreach to cooperating and participating agencies begins - July 2026

Public meeting and Public and agency comment period on Purpose & Need and alternatives – September/October 2026

Public meeting and Public and agency comment period on draft EIS -April/June 2027

MaineDOT anticipates that work on the EIS will be completed in 2027.

MaineDOT and others have completed numerous evaluations and studies on the Dike Bridge that will inform the current effort. However, new consideration of all reasonable alternatives is required as part of the EIS process. No final decisions have been made at this time. For up-to-date information on the EIS process and public comment opportunities, please visit the project webpage: Machias Dike Bridge Project | Maine Department of Transportation

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MaineDOT will complete environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for federal-aid projects pursuant to - 23 U.S.C. 327 and an MOU executed by FHWA and MaineDOT dated January 30, 2026.