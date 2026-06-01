Air Force Forges Decision Advantage through Logistics C2 Hackathon

To project and sustain overwhelming combat power across the globe, the U.S. Air Force employs a logistics enterprise capable of operating at the speed of the modern battlespace. Demonstrating its commitment to ensuring mission dominance, the 505th Command and Control Wing recently hosted a Logistics C2 Hackathon, focusing on solutions to accelerate decision timelines from tactical requirement generation to strategic execution.

The event unified operational and technical experts from Headquarters Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Combat Command. These experts convened toengineer the foundation fora fully integrated, predictive system designed to connect unit-level logistics directly with tactical airlift execution, providing a decisive decision advantage in any environment.

Securing Domain Dominance The primary objective of the Hackathon was to establish unyielding visibility and control over the Air Force’s logistics domain. To maintain superiority against peer adversaries, the service is fielding a distributed, resilient architecture. By linking the tactical needs of forward-deployed units directly and rapidly to strategic airlift nodes, the Air Force ensures the lethal, just-in-time delivery of critical assets to the warfighter.

“This rapid resupply is the lifeblood of sustained operations,” said Col. Ryan Hayde, 505th CCW commander. “Unparalleled air mobility and logistics are essential to the Joint Force's ability to fight and win. We are forging the capabilities that ensure our forces stay fueled, armed, and ready to dominate the battlespace.”

Predictive Insights: Weaponizing Logistics At the heart of this transformation is the integration of artificial intelligence and Maven Smart Systems. Leveraging machine learning and AI-driven analytics, the prototypes developed during the week deliver actionable, predictive insights to keep forces fully sustained.

Tools such as Maven can empower commanders to anticipate operational requirements before they occur, automatically recommending tactical airlift routing and cargo prioritization based on real-time combat needs.

“This leap to predictive execution cements the U.S. military's decision advantage,” said Capt. Trey Pujats, 505th CCW Logistics C2 Hackathon project co-lead. “We are effectively shortening the logistical kill-chain which allows us to outpace our adversaries by anticipating their moves and ensuring our forces have what they need before they even ask for it.”

Engineering Decisive Effects To optimize the logistics kill chain, participants were divided into three specialized teams, each engineering a vital component of the automated enterprise:

Phase I: Logistics Reporting:Delivering real-time, unyielding visibility over theater-wide supply chains.

Phase II: Predictive Analysis:Projectingsustainment needs in contested environmentsto guarantee proactive decision advantage.

Phase III: Airlift Execution:Automating the rapid routing of tactical airlift to sustain continuous combat power.

High-Impact Teaming: Analysts and Cyber Airmen A critical driver of the event’s success was the intentional teaming of operations research analysts and cyber Airmen. This partnership integrated advanced mathematical modeling with superior data visualization and application development ability. While the operations research analysts designed the predictive algorithms to optimize resource allocation, the software developers built the secure, front-end user interface needed to effectively display data to decision makers.

“The synergy between our operations research analysts and our cyber Airmen was incredible to watch,” said Capt. Andrew Mogan, 505th CCW Logistics C2 Hackathon project co-lead. “In order to enable a robust Logistics Common Operating Picture, we leveraged a proven force multiplier: pairing the analysts who design the algorithms with the Airmen who build the software tools to deploy them.”

Delivering Combat-Ready Capabilities and Operators The Hackathon concluded as a successful initiative that directly advanced the modernization of the logistics supply chain while serving as a massive force multiplier for workforce lethality.