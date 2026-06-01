Engineers strengthen readiness and adaptability through multiple projects

By Pfc. Santiago Meadows, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

HAZARD, Ky.—Soldiers of the Kentucky Army National Guard’s 207th Engineer Company, 201st Engineer Battalion, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, completed several engineering projects across the commonwealth from May 17-20, demonstrating the professionalism, technical skill and teamwork of the unit’s horizontal and vertical engineers.

Horizontal engineers focus on terrain and surface construction, while vertical engineers specialize in structural building projects. Working together and utilizing a wide range of tools and equipment, the Soldiers successfully completed multiple projects throughout the training period.

One major project was constructing a drainage system at the Hazard Armory to prevent excess water from flowing into the motor pool, while resurfacing the motor pool with new gravel.

“We’re going to use our various pieces of engineering equipment such as rollers, graders, hand held tools, shovels and axes to get the job done,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Salley, the technical officer-in-charge of the projects. “We will also use our different excavators, like the Hydraulic Excavator, or HYEX.”

A group of engineers also used loaders to transport materials while others used hand tools, including shovels and pick axes, to excavate and construct the drainage system. The team then worked together to install and complete the drainage system.

At the same time, the unit’s vertical engineers constructed a vertical construction booth, which will support future training projects such as electrical panel installation and plumbing work. Using tools including hammers, circular saws, and crowbars, the Soldiers carefully measured, cut, and assembled plywood and lumber. Teamwork played a key role throughout the process as Soldiers coordinated to build wall sections and raise them into place.

“Anytime we can create a project like this, the unit is going to benefit from it,” said U.S. Army Capt. Zach Koenig, commander of the 207th. “Not only is this booth an example of what we are capable of, it is also going to serve a future purpose helping our electricians and plumbers sharpen their skills.”

The projects also presentedreal challenges.

During operations, a grader required an unexpected wheel replacement. Engineers adapted quickly, using available equipment and teamwork to complete the repair and continue the mission.

These hands-on projects provided valuable experience for junior Soldiers while reinforcing leadership and project management skills throughout the company.

“Soldiers are getting good experience on the equipment,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Shane Wilson, the noncommissioned officer-in-charge of the projects. “It does take a lot of experience to run a project of this size with a lot of moving components. A lot of younger guys get to learn more on the job, so in the future they can lead their own projects with their own troops.”

Training opportunities like these enable engineers to develop practical skills that apply to both the field and future construction missions. Future projects will run smoother because of the experience and lessons learned here. Through multiple projects that tested the unit, the 207th Engineer Company’s ability to adapt, solve problems, and accomplish complex tasks through teamwork and professionalism was on full display.