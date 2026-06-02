PerformrGO Launch - Built for the Performing Arts Application Process

College Audition Planning Made Easy

PerformrGO gives students and parents an organized place to search performing arts programs, track requirements, manage materials, and manage deadlines.

PerformrGO gives families an easier way to manage the performing arts college audition process, from school searches and deadlines to prescreens, materials, and final decisions.” — Lee Brochstein, CEO and Co-Founder of PerformrGO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerformrGO, a new college audition planning platform built for performing arts students and their families, has officially launched. Designed for students pursuing degrees in Musical Theatre, Acting, Dance, Music, and other performance-based programs, PerformrGO helps families manage one of the most stressful parts of the college admissions process: keeping track of every school, deadline, prescreen requirement, audition material, and application task.

For many performing arts students, applying to college is not just about submitting a standard application. They also have to manage prescreens, auditions, headshots, resumes, songs, monologues, dance videos, music requirements, supplemental forms, travel plans, callbacks, and constantly changing school-specific details. Until now, many families have relied on spreadsheets, screenshots, email folders, sticky notes, and group chats to keep it all straight.

PerformrGO was created to bring that entire process into one place.

The platform includes a searchable database of more than 2,000 performing arts degree programs, allowing students to search for schools based on the criteria that matter to them. Once schools are added to a student’s list, PerformrGO helps track key application and audition details, including program requirements, deadlines, prescreen materials, audition pieces, and next steps.

PerformrGO was developed by people who understand the process from the parent side as well as the admissions and audition side. The goal is not to replace coaches, counselors, or college advisors, but to give families a practical system that helps them stay organized throughout a complicated season.

“Performing arts admissions has its own language and its own timeline,” said Jonathan Marcus, Co-Founder and Director of PerformrGO. “Students are not just applying to college. They are preparing material, submitting prescreens, managing auditions, and trying to make smart choices under a lot of pressure. PerformrGO gives them a clearer way to move through that process.”

Key PerformrGO features include:

- A searchable database of 2,000+ performing arts programs

- School list building based on student criteria

- Tracking for application, prescreen, and audition deadlines

- Organization for audition materials, including songs, monologues, dance, and music requirements

- Tools to help students and parents manage school-specific requirements in one place

- A centralized dashboard designed for the performing arts college admissions process

PerformrGO is launching now for students, parents, coaches, counselors, and performing arts organizations looking for a better way to manage the college audition journey.

The platform is especially useful for high school juniors and seniors preparing for the performing arts admissions cycle, as well as parents who want a clearer view of what has been done, what still needs to happen, and which deadlines are coming next.

“Parents are overwhelmed because the information is everywhere,” Brochstein said. “Students are overwhelmed because they are trying to prepare for auditions while also finishing school, writing essays, filming prescreens, and making big decisions about their future. PerformrGO gives both sides a shared place to stay organized.”

PerformrGO is now available at PerformrGO.com.

About PerformrGO

PerformrGO is a college audition planning platform created for students pursuing performing arts degrees. The platform helps students and families search performing arts programs, build school lists, track application and audition deadlines, organize prescreen and audition requirements, and manage the many moving pieces of the performing arts college admissions process. PerformrGO was founded by Lee Brochstein and Jonathan Marcus to give students, parents, coaches, and counselors a clearer, more organized way to navigate audition season.

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