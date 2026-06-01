A Vision for a Brighter Michigan

Dear Neighbor,

Last year, I joined my colleagues in hosting dozens of town halls across Michigan to hear directly from YOU about what you want to see from your state government.

You told us that you need solutions to rising costs and barriers to affordable housing, healthcare and child care. Teachers and parents told us they need equitable school funding, more support for at-risk and struggling students and career development opportunities. Small business owners and union workers told us they need focused state investments in local economic growth and good-paying jobs.

We listened.

I am excited to share Michigan House Democrats’ Vision for a Brighter Michigan. This is a people-driven plan — driven by the input we received directly from our communities — that will serve as a roadmap for House Democrats to develop policies that tackle the challenges facing people across Michigan.

The Vision for a Brighter Michigan goals include:

Making Life More Affordable – removing the obstacles that make it harder for people to get ahead, and instead allow working Michiganders to keep more of their hard-earned dollars.

– removing the obstacles that make it harder for people to get ahead, and instead allow working Michiganders to keep more of their hard-earned dollars. Healthcare Without Barriers – ensuring every person can afford the quality primary, preventative and specialized care they need.

– ensuring every person can afford the quality primary, preventative and specialized care they need. Quality Education and Workforce Development – ensuring every student gets a world-class education and has a clear path to success.

– ensuring every student gets a world-class education and has a clear path to success. Building Better Communities and Local Economies – improving the quality of life for every neighborhood in every town by investing in responsible growth.

You can learn more about the specific action items we will be pursuing related to these four priorities at VisionForMi.com

I am committed to solving the problems that are too big for one community to tackle alone — that’s the promise of this vision, and that’s what I am committed to delivering on.

If you have any questions or input about this people-driven plan, or would like to reach out about anything else, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 517-373-3815 or [email protected]. Your voice remains the main driver of our progress as a state.

In Service,