Lead in Drinking Water Working Group to Meet June 10

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 1, 2026) – The Lead in Drinking Water Working Group will hold a hybrid meeting June 10, 2026 at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Those wishing to attend virtually can use this link with meeting ID 849 1197 3440 or call in by phone at 1-646 931 3860.

Those wishing to attend in person can do so at 300 Sower Boulevard Frankfort, Kentucky in the third floor conference room.

If you have questions about connecting to the videoconference, please contact Elizabeth Dowling at elizabeth.dowling@ky.gov or 502-782-0965.

Agenda

1. Call meeting to order

2. Review and approve minutes from February 24, 2026 meeting

3. Review RegWatch: proposed changes to 401 KAR Chapter 8:300 to attain primacy for federal lead and copper rule improvements

4. Water professionals conference planning

5. Discussion changes to meeting format

6. Subgroup report-out and discuss action items

• Service line inventories

• Service line replacements and funding

• Public communications and outreach

• Corrosion control

• Sampling: tap, schools and childcare centers

7. DWSRF updates

8. Compliance updates

9. Next meeting dates – Sept. 9, 2026 at 11 a.m., Nov. 10, 2026 at 11 a.m.

10. Adjourn

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