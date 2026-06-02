Whirl Launches AI-Powered Video Interview Practice Platform With Realistic Interview Simulations and Feedback

Whirl AI Video Interview Practice

Whirl gives candidates realistic interview practice, video-based coaching, and blunt feedback on what is actually costing them the job offer.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whirl, an AI-powered interview practice platform, today announced its launch at whirlinterview.com, giving job seekers a smarter, more realistic way to prepare for interviews before the real opportunity is on the line.

Whirl helps candidates practice interviews out loud, respond to realistic interview questions, and receive detailed feedback on the exact parts of their answers that need work, including clarity, structure, confidence, delivery, measurable impact, pace, and presence. The platform is designed for job seekers who are tired of generic interview tips and want to know what is actually weakening their performance.

“Most people do not lose job offers because they are unqualified,” said Nina Churchill, founder of Whirl. “They lose them because their answers ramble, lack proof, sound vague, or fall apart under pressure. Whirl gives people a place to practice before it counts, with feedback direct and specific enough to actually help.”

Whirl offers AI-powered interview practice across text, voice, and video. Candidates can choose their target role, practice with an adaptive AI interviewer, upload a resume, and receive scoring and improvement guidance after each session. The platform’s video interview experience allows users to answer questions naturally, get live AI coaching during the practice interview, review their recordings, and improve not only what they say, but how they say it. Whirl’s feedback areas include communication clarity, answer structure, confidence, presence, and use of examples.

The platform also includes Inferno Mode for Executives, a premium interview simulation designed for senior-level candidates who want tougher, high-pressure practice. Inferno Mode includes board-level simulations, AI pressure, eye contact and fidget detection, and executive presence scoring.

Unlike traditional interview prep resources that rely on static question banks or generic advice, Whirl is built around live practice and actionable feedback. The platform calls out common issues candidates often miss, such as rambling, failing to quantify results, giving vague answers, speaking too quickly or slowly, and sounding polished without showing real impact.

Whirl is now available at whirlinterview.com. Candidates can start with free text practice or try five video interviews for $9.

About Whirl

Whirl is an AI-powered interview practice platform that helps job seekers prepare for real interviews through realistic AI-led practice video interviews, session recordings, delivery analytics, and detailed feedback. Built for candidates who want honest coaching instead of generic advice, Whirl helps users improve their answers, confidence, and interview presence before the real interview happens.

Media Contact

Whirl

Email: hello@whirlinterview.com

Website: https://whirlinterview.com

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