Built to Transform: The Battalion Powering U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – As the Army reshapes how it commands forces from the Arctic to the southern cone, the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command stands as a theater Army built for an entire hemisphere, responsible for land forces from Greenland and Alaska in the north through Central and South America to Cape Horn at the continent’s southern tip. One of its newest battalions is quietly making that transformation real for the people who will have to move first.

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, was built to do more than process paperwork. It exists to take care of the staff who run the Army’s newest theater Army and to ensure they can deploy on short notice in support of missions in the Western Hemisphere.

“The HHBN, in essence, we are in the taking care of people business,” said Lt. Col. Pat Barone, HHBN commander. “We make sure that everybody who works in the headquarters can focus on enterprise‑level actions that support the warfighters down and in.”

For Barone, Army transformation is less about a new patch and more about adapting to a changing strategic environment. It’s a new mission. He sees it as streamlining headquarters and making them more efficient so they can push more capability and bandwidth to operational and tactical units.

“Army transformation to me means that we are adapting to the changing environment,” said Barone. “We went from a TDA unit to an MTOE unit.” In practical terms, the HHBN is no longer a mostly nondeployable support organization built around fixed facilities. Instead, it is now organized, manned, and equipped under a modification table of organization and equipment, or MTOE, as a deployable formation with the people and gear it needs to move the headquarters forward when called.

From small staff to deployment engine

Before Western Hemisphere Command stood up, the headquarters relied on a small Special Troops Battalion staff focused primarily on basic administrative readiness. “The STB was comprised of about 16 people, most of whom were U.S. Army Reserve Command personnel, and it was primarily responsible for the administrative readiness of the headquarters,” Barone said. “Think PT tests, just processing administrative actions and using my authority as battalion commander to sign off on those actions.”

Standing up a theater Army changed the requirement. The new command needed a formation that could both sustain the headquarters and deploy it.

“Transitioning to an HHBN, we still have those requirements, although we have a much more robust requirement too,” Barone said. “Now we have an operational requirement, which means if we’re called upon to deploy, the HHBN is the execution arm that moves both the staff and the contingency command post, including the tents, generators, vehicles, and mission command systems, so the headquarters can fight forward and do its job.”

To do that, the battalion grew from 16 authorized personnel to more than 50, adding full S‑1, S‑3, and S‑4 capabilities, multiple company headquarters, and the equipment needed to deploy a contingency command post and joint task force headquarters.

Lower risk, higher readiness

For Barone, the “why” behind this transformation is about reducing risk in a no‑fail mission set.

“If we hadn’t transformed, we wouldn’t have the capabilities necessary to help enable the headquarters to deploy,” Barone said. “We wouldn’t have the maintainers, we wouldn’t have the equipment, we wouldn’t have the training capability. So, transformation allows us to do that and allows us to do it more efficiently and effectively.”

That shift has moved fast. Barone calls the last six months “a seismic change,” as USAWHC transforms toward full operational capability with the HHBN pulling hard behind the scenes. On paper, a battalion may sound like a large organization, but HHBN’s authorized strength is modest.

“Some people assume we have hundreds of people in the HHBN because it’s a battalion, but in reality, it’s 52 by authorization, and right now we have less than 30,” Barone said. “So 30 people are working with all of the G‑directorates to create provisional status, so we can have authorities to get equipment from all adjacent units, either on Fort Bragg or outside Fort Bragg.”

Cultural as well as structural transformation

The battalion’s change goes beyond organization charts; it reshapes how Soldiers prepare to fight and defend the homeland. Where the former STB focused largely on administrative tasks, HHBN now trains and equips for expeditionary operations, sharpening skills that matter in contested environments and crisis response. “We still have those administrative obligations, but now it’s about ranges, deployment‑readiness exercises, and Soldier Readiness Program events that get us ready to move,” Barone said.

That shift brings a warfighting mindset to daily routine: maintainers and logisticians practice rapid turn‑around to keep vehicles and communications systems mission‑ready; leaders rehearse 96‑hour recalls and contingency moves; and medical and personnel teams run realistic, time‑sensitive readiness checks so the headquarters can surge when called. “We have to make sure our deployability readiness is up there,” Barone said. “That culture shift we’re going through now is going to pay dividends when the call comes.”

By fusing the administrative care that sustains Soldiers with deliberate warfighting and homeland‑defense training, HHBN reduces risk for USAWHC and ensures the theater army can respond faster, more flexibly, and with greater lethality.

Success measured in what others don’t see

Behind the new structure is an equally important transformation in relationships. Barone points to continuous collaboration with counterparts from Army North, Army South, and legacy FORSCOM formations as key to overcoming friction and building a coherent plan for the new command. For all the force‑structure diagrams and planning conferences that went into creating USAWHC, Barone measures his battalion’s success in what the staff never has to think about.

“HHBN is successful when the Contingency Command Post can deploy to meet its operational requirements and accomplish the mission,” he said. “The HHBN is successful when we are taking care of the people who take care of others.”

In an Army continuously transforming with real‑world timelines, that kind of quiet reliability may be one of the most impactful changes of all. Merging FORSCOM, Army North, and Army South into USAWHC is itself a major act of transformation, aligning the Army’s structure with national strategy and the demands of a more complex Western Hemisphere.

USAWHC is part of the Army’s continuous transformation, modernizing and streamlining command structures, reducing redundancy, and shifting resources toward warfighting formations and operational requirements. USAWHC’s priorities of accomplishing the mission, building the theater Army, and taking care of our people keep HHBN focused on what matters most: warfighting, transformation, and the Soldiers, civilians, and families who make it all possible.