Facility Division furnishings program provides quality furnishings for junior enlisted worldwide

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- In October U.S. military branches began accelerated efforts to improve living conditions\, modernize aging facilities and strengthen quality-of-life investments across installations. Efforts are underway to modernize how barracks are planned, funded, maintained and delivered while addressing long-standing infrastructure deficiencies.

Recent efforts have included targeted renovations, new construction projects, digital modernization initiatives and accelerated investment strategies to improve day-to-day living conditions.

A key feature of these modernizations is procurement and deployment of new furniture for use by unaccompanied servicemembers.

The Army alone has set aside more than $80 million in Fiscal 2026 for new furnishings at 40 installations, impacting over 106,000 Soldiers.

At the forefront of furnishing barracks around the world is the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) Facility Division’s Furnishings Program — a full-service organization capable of providing project management, interior design, procurement, installation and quality assurance.

The Center’s Furnishings program isn’t solely specific to furnishing barracks. The program provides services for all federal agencies’ furniture requirements.

However, outfitting military barracks is extremely gratifying for the team of more than a dozen project managers and specialists who ensure quality and comfortable furnishings are available to warfighters assigned to live barracks.

Since Fiscal 2020, the Center’s Furnishings program has closed more than 400 contracts for the Army valued at more than $288 million with full furnishings replacements at more than 200 barracks worldwide. In the same timeframe, the program closed more than 330 Navy contracts valued at More than $200 million with 130 full facility replacements.

With consistently positive feedback from the Army and Navy regarding higher quality consistency of furnishings purchased, the Marine Corps became a customer in Fiscal 2024 with the program awarding 78 contracts valued at $40 million. Fiscal 2026 obligation estimates for the Marine Corps currently stands at $100 million with the Navy at $69 million and the Army at $132 million.

Stephanie Hardin, Furnishings Program branch chief, said the turn-key services and solutions provided through the Furnishings Program can be packaged to provide design, procurement and install services for customers worldwide.

“The program’s success is based on providing a full-service project-delivery process that includes technical support and acquisition support while adhering to scope, schedule and budget,” Hardin said.

“Our in-house interior designers allow us to provide technical support for our customers to ensure a furniture solution that maximizes space utilization and efficiencies, standardization solutions and quality assurance programs.”

Over the last 50 years, military barracks have evolved from temporary, austere, open-bay housing into permanent, amenity-rich, dormitory-style facilities focusing on habitant’s comfort and privacy.

Key features of these modernized facilities often include two-to-four-bedroom suites with shared kitchens, durable furnishings and high-tech amenities.

Upgrades to the individual bedroom furnishings are meeting today’s era as updated lamps include USB charging ports, allowing occupants to keep their devices powered up. Common living areas, shared by two-to-four residents, often include a comfortable sofa and chair with a coffee table. The kitchenette areas may include a small dining table and chairs, a full-size refrigerator and a microwave oven. It’s not simply the suites the program is furnishing, but also the larger common areas. Each floor or wing of newly built or renovated multi-story barracks often include laundry rooms and full-size kitchens with all the amenities of home. Day rooms (common living areas) are filled with comfortable sofas, chairs surrounding large screen TVs. Many day rooms are also outfitted with foosball or billiard tables.

Hardin said providing furniture for service members is gratifying because it creates comfortable and welcoming living spaces.

“Ensuring they (unaccompanied military members) have quality furnishings and the basic necessities is essential to supporting their quality of life, morale, and overall well-being,” she said.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer has emphasized that barracks conditions directly impact morale, discipline, readiness and retention.

“Our Soldiers live the Army profession every day, and they deserve facilities that support their health, well-being and readiness,” Weimer said.