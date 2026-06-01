Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture

On Thursday, June 4, the Committee on Agriculture will hold a full committee hearing "For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture."

Appropriations

On Tuesday, June 2, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold a budget hearing on the Department of State and Related Programs.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing on the Department of Justice.

On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Appropriations will hold a full committee markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Bill.

On Friday, June 5, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security and the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold a joint markup of the Fiscal Year 2027 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Bill and Fiscal Year 2027 Homeland Security Bill.

Education & Workforce

On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development will hold a hearing called "Building an AI-Ready America: Higher Education in the Age of AI."

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Examining the Policies and Priorities of the NLRB."

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade will hold a hearing called "Examining Legislation to Establish a Federal Comprehensive Privacy and Data Security Law."

On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Rules of the Road: Examining Legislation to Modernize the Clean Air Act's Mobile Source Requirements."

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing called "Where Are We?: Examining Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Capabilities in the United States."

Financial Services

On Thursday, June 4, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of Prudential Regulators."

Foreign Affairs

On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Department of State FY 2027 Budget Request: A Commitment to America First Foreign Policy."

On Thursday, June 4, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Beijing’s Poison Pipeline: The CCP’s Role in the Fentanyl Crisis."

On Friday, June 5, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Confronting the Totalitarian Ortega-Murillo Regime."

Homeland Security

On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing called "A Review of the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security."

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing called "The AI Security Landscape: How Frontier Models, Agentic AI, and AI Coding Tools Are Reshaping Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Resilience."

House Administration

Judiciary

Natural Resources

On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee hearing called “Oversight of the Architect of the Capitol: Addressing Past Lessons, Present Projects, and Future Challenges.”On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet will hold a hearing called "Medicines and IP: Balancing Innovation and Access."

On Wednesday, June 3, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a legislative hearing on the following measures:

H.R. 2406, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention Improvements Act of 2025 (Bonamici)

H.R. 8401, To amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 to allow the transport, purchase, and sale of pelts of, and handicrafts, garments, and art produced from, Southcentral and Southeast Alaska northern sea otters that are taken for subsistence purposes (Begich)

H.R. 8542, the Offshore Parity Act of 2026 (Ezell)

H.R. 8904, To amend the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act to provide for the regulation of fishing in marine national monuments (Radewagen)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold an oversight hearing called "The State of Our Nation’s Federal Forests and Outlook for the 2026 Wildfire Year."

On Wednesday, June 3, the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses will hold a hearing called "Universal Basic Fraud: Vulnerabilities in Medicaid Waiver Programs."

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "Hearing with the Commissioners of the Postal Regulatory Commission."

Rules

On Tuesday, June 2, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 8646, the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agency Appropriations Act, 2027 (Harris)

H.R. 7726, the Stop Child Care Scams Act of 2026 (Miller)

H.R. 7892, the No Aid for Ghost Students Act of 2026 (Owens)

H.R. 8872, the Preventing Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in TANF Act (Carey)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Thursday, June 4, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a hearing called "Advancing Environmental Protection Through Science and Technology."

Small Business

On Wednesday, June 3, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Restoring America's Industrial Base: The Role of Small Businesses in National Security."

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Wednesday, June 3, the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Future of United States Maritime: Review of Fiscal Year 2027 Maritime Administration and Federal Maritime Commission Budget Requests."

On Thursday, June 4, the Aviation Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Connecting Rural America to the National Airspace System."

Ways and Means

On Thursday, June 4, the Committee on Ways and Means will hold a full committee hearing with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

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