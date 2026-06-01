OneroRx Launches Lower-Cost Diabetes Medication Brenzavvy

OneroRx Inc. News Release

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneroRx, a community-focused healthcare provider, announced the immediate availability of Brenzavvy (Bexagliflozin), a lower-cost SGLT2 inhibitor for adults with type 2 diabetes.Approved by the FDA in 2023 and developed by TheracosBio, Brenzavvy helps improve blood glucose control while addressing a major barrier to care: affordability. As one of the most cost-effective options in its class, it aims to support better adherence and long-term outcomes.“We understand the challenges of managing diabetes and are committed to providing affordable solutions,” Joseph Dunham said, Chairman and CEO of OneroRx. “From Brenzavvy to our Contonious Glucose Monitor (CGM) offerings, we’re helping patients take control of their health with confidence.”TheracosBio CEO Brian Connelly added, “We are excited to partner with OneroRx to make low-cost, safe, and effective Brenzavvy available to more patients. The community-focused healthcare approach at OneroRx is a perfect fit with our mission to offer affordable therapeutics to those in need.”Brenzavvy is now available at select OneroRx pharmacies, including:Medicap Pharmacy, Urbandale IA, Sinks Pharmacy, Rolla MO, Lee’s Summit Pharmacy, Lee’s Summit MO, Local Health Pharmacy, Chicago IL, Juniper Pharmacy, St. Louis MO, and Willowbrook Pharmacy, Carmel IN.Special Launch OfferFor a limited time, patients can receive $38 off a three-month supply. Patients should consult their pharmacist or healthcare provider to determine eligibility.“We remain committed to expanding offerings and making healthcare more accessible,” Dunham added. “We thank our partners for helping create this affordable path to wellness.”For more information or to find a participating pharmacy, visit https://www.onerorx.com/patient About OneroRxOneroRx provides affordable, high-quality pharmacy services to underserved communities, filling over 5 million prescriptions annually across 92 locations in eight states.About TheracosBioFounded in 2004, TheracosBio develops affordable therapeutics for diseases with significant societal impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.