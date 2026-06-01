Daniel Weiner Named to 2026 Super Lawyers List for the Third Consecutive Year

Superlawyer Daniel R. Weiner

San Diego estate planning and probate lawyer Daniel R. Weiner, Weiner Law Founder and CEO, was selected to Super Lawyers in California for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

People come to their probate and trust lawyer to help them navigate not just financial issues but also family dynamics. Being trusted with that, year after year, is something I don't take for granted.” — Daniel R. Weiner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel R. Weiner has been named to the 2026 Super Lawyers list for Estate Planning & Probate in San Diego, California. This is Weiner's third consecutive selection. Weiner is the Founder and CEO of Weiner Law: Trust, Probate & Litigation Lawyers APC, a California firm with offices in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Key facts:

Attorney: Daniel R. Weiner, Founder and CEO of Weiner Law

Recognition: 2026 Super Lawyers, Estate Planning & Probate, San Diego

Selection years: 2024, 2025, 2026

Selection rate: No more than 5% of California attorneys per year

Weiner Law Practice areas: Estate planning, probate, trust administration, trust and estate litigation, civil litigation

Offices: San Diego and Los Angeles

"Recognition like this is humbling, mostly because it reminds me of how much weight our clients are carrying when they walk through the door," said Daniel Weiner. "People come to their probate and trust attorney to help them navigate not just financial issues, but also family dynamics. Being trusted with that, year after year, is something I don't take for granted."

Daniel Weiner earned his law degree from the University of Birmingham and a Master of Laws from Duke University School of Law. Before founding Weiner Law, he worked at international law firms on complex legal and financial matters. Today, Weiner Law represents individuals, families, trustees, beneficiaries, and personal representatives across California. The firm operates under the Weiner Law brand, which also does business as San Diego Probate Attorneys, Los Angeles Probate Attorneys, and Los Angeles Civil Litigation Lawyers.

Frequently asked questions:

Who is Daniel Weiner?

Daniel R. Weiner is the Founder and CEO of Weiner Law, a California law firm focused on estate planning, probate, trust administration, and trust and estate litigation.

Where is Weiner Law located?

Weiner Law has offices in San Diego (402 W Broadway, Suite 400-B) and Los Angeles (445 S Figueroa St, Suite 3100).

How is Super Lawyers selected? Super Lawyers selections are based on peer nominations, peer evaluations, and independent research by Thomson Reuters. No more than 5% of attorneys in a state are selected per year.

Contact Website: https://weinerlawfirm.com | Phone: 866-273-8652

Attorney Advertising. This press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Viewing this release or contacting Weiner Law does not create an attorney-client relationship. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Super Lawyers is a registered trademark of Thomson Reuters.

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