Terapage Highlights Growing Shift toward Interactive Document Review in Public Policy Consultation

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Document Review supports two types of participant responses, individual and combine with features and functionality.

Document Review – AI Summary includes an Annotate feature that allows users to add annotations .

All Activities Page displays a quick overview of the Document Review activity status for easy progress tracking.

On Terapage, participants can engage directly with documents by highlighting content, adding comments, and sharing feedback in real time.

New approaches to policy engagement are helping governments collect more timely, transparent, and actionable stakeholder feedback

Digital consultation tools are helping organizations collect stakeholder feedback more efficiently while improving participation.”
— Anietie Godswill
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governments and public sector organizations worldwide are increasingly exploring digital consultation methods that allow stakeholders to review, comment on, and discuss policy documents in real time. The shift reflects a broader effort to improve public participation, reduce consultation bottlenecks, and strengthen evidence-based policymaking.
Recent government consultation initiatives have demonstrated the growing importance of gathering stakeholder input through digital channels. Public consultations related to emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, have attracted hundreds of responses from businesses, researchers, public sector organizations, and citizens, highlighting the challenges of managing and analyzing large volumes of feedback through traditional methods.
Interactive document review activities are emerging as one approach to addressing these challenges by enabling participants to engage directly with policy drafts, guidance documents, consultation papers, and strategic frameworks throughout the review process.
Industry observers identify three key benefits associated with digital document review and feedback systems:
Faster Collection and Analysis of Stakeholder Input
Traditional policy consultation processes often rely on email submissions, written reports, spreadsheets, and manually compiled responses. These workflows can require significant administrative effort before feedback is consolidated and reviewed.
Interactive document review platforms allow comments, annotations, and responses to be captured directly within the document environment, helping policy teams organize feedback more efficiently and identify recurring themes sooner. Governments are also increasingly examining AI-assisted tools that support consultation analysis and thematic review of public responses.
Improved Transparency and Context
Policy stakeholders frequently provide feedback without visibility into how specific sections of a document are interpreted by other participants. Digital review environments can preserve contextual comments and annotations at the paragraph or section level, creating a clearer record of stakeholder perspectives.
This approach may help policymakers understand which areas of a proposal generate the greatest discussion, confusion, support, or concern, improving the overall quality of consultation outcomes.
Greater Engagement and Participation
Traditional consultation methods can create lengthy feedback cycles that limit ongoing interaction between policymakers and stakeholders. Interactive review environments support continuous participation, enabling contributors to engage with documents as discussions develop.
Research into public consultation and policy engagement increasingly highlights the importance of accessible digital channels for improving participation and strengthening public trust in consultation processes.
As governments continue modernizing consultation frameworks, technology providers are expanding solutions designed to support collaborative review and feedback collection. Terapage, an AI-driven research and engagement platform, offers document review capabilities that enable participants to provide comments, annotations, tags, and real-time feedback on uploaded materials. The platform also incorporates reporting and analysis tools intended to help organizations identify trends and summarize stakeholder responses.
The increasing use of digital consultation methods reflects a broader trend toward data-informed governance, where policymakers seek more efficient ways to gather, evaluate, and respond to stakeholder input during the development of public policies, regulations, and strategic initiatives.
Terapage is an AI-powered qualitative and quantitative research platform that supports participant engagement, document review, discussion activities, surveys, interviews, and automated insight generation. The platform provides tools designed to help organizations collect feedback, analyze responses, and manage research activities across a range of use cases.

Sarah Kensington
Terapage
+44 7445 049096
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Terapage help firms understand the trends and insights that matter to them, in the ways that matter to their respondents. We believe that great things happen when people really understand each other. That is why we offer an innovative way to research human needs, their behaviours, journeys, and personal experiences. Understand the humans behind the pie charts, the sentiments behind the analytics, the why behind the what, who, when and where. We help you experience what they feel at work, online, at home, and in store in a way that's not just innovative, but real, raw, rich, and very human.

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