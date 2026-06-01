Influential Women Features: Deba Harper, The Visionary Behind CHAMP Nation

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Trusted AI Readiness, Workforce Transformation, and Community-Centered Innovation for the Future of WorkDeba Harper is a Systems Shifter and thought leader in Trusted AI Readiness, workforce transformation, and organizational effectiveness. As Founder and CEO of CHAMP Nation Organization, she has dedicated her career to helping organizations and communities navigate change by aligning emerging technology, workforce development, economic opportunity, and operational excellence.With a strong academic foundation in liberal studies and urban planning from California State University, Northridge, and specialized training in real estate development from the USC Lusk Ross Program in Real Estate, Deba developed a systems-oriented perspective on how communities, organizations, and economies evolve. This foundation continues to shape her work at the intersection of emerging technology, workforce development, housing stability, and organizational transformation.Her professional background includes enterprise transformation and collaborative systems work across both corporate and public sector environments. Early in her career, Deba contributed to global manufacturing supply chain systems design initiatives supporting Mattel’s international operations, helping strengthen cross-functional coordination, operational visibility, and enterprise collaboration across complex business environments.She later served in leadership roles, including Senior Salesforce Consultant at Rightpoint and Senior Data Solutions Administrator at the Detroit Land Bank Authority. Today, she serves as a Business Systems Analyst with the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, contributing to initiatives that modernize philanthropic operations, strengthen organizational effectiveness, and expand community impact. Across these environments, she has helped advance systems integration, governance strategy, operational visibility, workflow optimization, and mission-driven transformation efforts.Beyond her corporate and technical accomplishments, Deba remains deeply committed to social impact and economic mobility. Through CHAMP Nation and its initiatives, including CHAMP Innovation, CHAMP Life Bridge, and Tech CHAMP+ions, she has developed pathways that connect workforce readiness, supportive housing, operational transformation, and emerging technology career opportunities. Together, these initiatives help individuals and organizations build the capacity, stability, and confidence needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.Deba attributes much of her success to the journey that brought her here. Following the 2009 economic downturn, she found herself couch-surfing with her toddler daughter. That experience became a defining turning point, reshaping her purpose and deepening her commitment to creating opportunities for others facing similar hardships.That experience became the foundation for a broader vision. Deba came to understand that meaningful transformation rarely happens in isolation. The same barriers affecting individuals often surface within organizations and communities. This realization shaped her evolution into a Systems Shifter and continues to influence how she connects workforce development, economic mobility, organizational effectiveness, and emerging technology into solutions designed to create lasting impact.Her service on workforce and economic development initiatives, including Mayor Mary Sheffield’s Rise Higher Detroit Economic and Workforce Development Transition Committee, reflects that commitment. Through these efforts, she contributes to conversations focused on equity, economic growth, workforce development, emerging technology, and long-term community prosperity.The values most important to Deba are presence, connection, and balance. She takes particular pride in the journey she has shared with her daughter. The same toddler she was couch-surfing with during the 2009 economic downturn is now a 17-year-old Cum Laude graduate and Legacy Scholar from Marygrove High School. For Deba, that achievement reflects the resilience, consistency, and intentional cultivation that guide both her personal and professional life.Recognized for her leadership, innovation, and dedication to social impact, Deba Harper continues to serve as a mentor, speaker, strategist, and advocate for Trusted AI readiness, workforce transformation, economic mobility, and community-centered innovation. Her work demonstrates that technology, housing stability, workforce development, and organizational effectiveness are not separate goals, but interconnected forces that, when aligned, create lasting and transformative change.Learn More about Deba Harper:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Deba-Harper , or through her websites:CHAMP Nation Organization: https://www.champnation.org/ CHAMP Innovation | Raise the BAR™ Trusted AI Readiness: https://champinov8.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.