From the Rubicon to the Cloud

WIESBADEN, Germany — In 49 B.C., Julius Caesar stood on the banks of a small river in northern Italy. The Rubicon was not particularly wide. It was not heavily defended. Yet crossing it would alter the course of history.

With a single legion, Caesar crossed the Rubicon and moved south. His opponents possessed greater resources and more soldiers on paper. But Caesar held something more valuable.

Initiative.

Before the Senate could organize a response, gather forces and agree on a course of action, he was already moving. Rome fell not because Caesar had the largest army, but because he acted faster than his adversaries could react.

More than 2,000 years later, armies still compete for the same advantage.

Today, success is no longer measured by how quickly legions can march. It is measured by how quickly forces can understand a battlefield, share information, make decisions and act. The side that sees first, decides first and acts first gains an advantage that can be difficult to overcome.

That challenge was on display during Exercise Arcane Thunder 26, where Soldiers assigned to Multi-Domain Command – Europe tested a cloud-enabled command-and-control capability known as MANET Cloud High Mobility Radio, or MCHMR.

The demonstration supported broader U.S. Army Europe and Africa efforts tied to the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, an effort focused on connecting sensors, operators and commanders across multiple domains to help NATO forces make faster and more informed decisions. In many ways, the initiative is built around a simple idea, speed matters.

Few people understand that challenge better than U.S. Army Cpt. Matthieu Carr, a data systems engineer assigned to Multi-Domain Command – Europe.

“Multi-Domain Command – Europe becoming part of the MCHMR initiative is a gamechanger and has given this command and theater incredible capabilities that are a game changer as part of USAREUR-AF’s effort to drive innovation in support of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative,” Carr said. “We don’t have time to wait for someone else to give us the answer, MCHMR delivers.”

For organizations like Multi-Domain Command – Europe, speed is not simply a matter of moving troops or equipment. It is the ability to collect information from a growing number of sensors, share it with allies and partners, move it across classification levels and place it in front of decision-makers before opportunities disappear.

“The requirements for multi-domain commands are incredible and require different capabilities to work in conjunction with each other for problem sets that are already complex to solve on their own…” Carr said.

During Arcane Thunder 26, those requirements were put to the test. To stress the network, operators simulated drone swarms consisting of hundreds of unmanned aircraft systems. The goal was not merely to track the aircraft, but to determine whether information could move rapidly across networks, security boundaries and geographic distances while maintaining a common operational picture.

“I had a few Tactical Assault Kit experts create position location information signatures for 200 then 500 UAS’s to simulate a drone swarm on TAK-X,” Carr said. “We made the two drone swarms fly one after the other to a target and simulate destroying it.”

The results extended far beyond the training area. While personnel at the National Training Center in California executed the scenario, leaders in Germany were able to observe the fight unfold in near real time.

“More importantly, MCHMR enabled us to have our Multi-Domain Command team conducting its mission in the middle of the desert at NTC while its higher headquarters element was back in Germany visualizing the fight and making decisions based on what they saw,” Carr said.

That ability to connect distant commanders to events unfolding on the ground reflects a central objective of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative. Modern deterrence increasingly depends on linking sensors, networks and decision-makers across land, air, sea, cyber and space so information moves faster than an adversary can react.

However, just as Caesar understood, speed alone is not enough.

Any system intended for future conflict must continue functioning when conditions are less than ideal. Future adversaries will attempt to disrupt communications, degrade networks and deny access to information. Carr believes resiliency is therefore just as important as speed.

“The enemy gets a vote and isn’t going to let us operate at will to set the perfect conditions against him,” Carr said. “We needed a solution that is both capable of providing baseline C2 but is also resilient.”

The battlefield has changed dramatically since Caesar crossed the Rubicon. Legions have given way to satellites, sensors, drones and cloud-enabled networks. Distances that once required weeks to travel can now be bridged in seconds. However, the principle remains the same.

The side that understands the situation first and acts first gains the advantage.

For Multi-Domain Command – Europe, capabilities like MCHMR are helping ensure that advantage belongs to U.S. Army Europe and Africa, NATO and its allies.