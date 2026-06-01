Harper Advances Budget that Protects Essential Services Without New Working-Class Taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, supported a state budget this spring that preserves critical services families rely on while making targeted investments in healthcare, housing, public safety, and youth programs—all without raising taxes on working families.

“Too many families are feeling squeezed right now,” Harper said. “They’re paying more for groceries, rent, and everyday necessities. This budget recognizes those challenges and responds by protecting the programs people count on while keeping more money in their pockets.”

Harper voted for a budget that fully funds homelessness prevention programs, safety net hospitals, community-based violence prevention initiatives, and after-school programs. The spending plan also includes a $10 million investment in federally qualified health centers, expanding access to affordable healthcare in underserved communities across Illinois. At the same time, lawmakers identified $65 million in government spending reductions without imposing any new taxes on families.

The budget reflects a focus on maintaining services that help people stay healthy, housed, and safe while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly. By investing in neighborhood healthcare providers, violence prevention efforts, and programs that support young people, the budget directs resources to areas that have a direct impact on daily life.

“When people need help, they shouldn’t have to worry about whether their local hospital will be there, whether their child has a safe place to go after school, or whether they’ll be able to keep a roof over their heads,” Harper said. “Those are real concerns for families, and this budget makes sure we’re investing in solutions instead of turning our backs on them.”