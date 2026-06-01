PerfumeDaddy.pk — Pakistan's Most Trusted Authentic Fragrance Store

PerfumeDaddy.pk provides authentic perfume in Pakistan, 2,100+ original fragrances from Lattafa, Versace, Dior, Armaf & Gucci Perfume in best price in Pakistan

Every fragrance at PerfumeDaddy.pk is 100% authentic - original formula, authorised suppliers, Cash on Delivery nationwide. Pakistanis deserve authentic perfume in Pakistan.” — Founder, PerfumeDaddy.pk | Pakistan's Authentic Fragrance Store

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KARACHI, Pakistan, May 2026 - PerfumeDaddy.pk ( www.perfumedaddy.pk ), Pakistan's most trusted authenticated online fragrance platform, today announced a milestone of 2,186 active original perfume products across 159 curated collections - making it the country's largest single destination for authentic perfume in Pakistan with Cash on Delivery available nationwide. Pakistani consumers searching for verified original fragrances at transparent prices no longer need to risk counterfeit purchases from unverified sellers.Pakistan's fragrance market has long been undermined by replica and counterfeit products sold as originals. Buyers searching for authentic perfume in Pakistan - whether Dior, Chanel, Lattafa, or Armaf - frequently receive fakes that smell nothing like the original formula, last under two hours, and in some cases cause skin reactions. PerfumeDaddy.pk was built to permanently solve this problem: every product is sourced directly from authorised suppliers, every price is published transparently in PKR, and every order is backed by a 100% authenticity guarantee with Cash on Delivery from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Authentic Perfume Price in Pakistan - Every Major BrandPakistani consumers can now access verified perfume price in Pakistan across every major international and regional brand in one authenticated platform.Versace perfume price in Pakistan is among the most searched fragrance queries in the country, with Versace Pour Homme, Versace Bright Crystal, and Versace Eros available at verified PKR pricing. Chanel perfume price in Pakistan - including Bleu de Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle, and Chanel No. 5 - is available with full authenticity documentation. CK perfume price in Pakistan covers Calvin Klein's complete range including CK One, Euphoria, and Eternity. Gucci Flora perfume price in Pakistan - one of Pakistan's most searched designer fragrance queries - includes Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, Gucci Bloom, and Gucci Rush, all stocked as 100% originals.For Arabic fragrance buyers, Lattafa perfume price in Pakistan is fully covered across 200+ Lattafa products including Yara, Khamrah, Asad, Asad Bourbon, and Fakhar. Armaf perfume price in Pakistan spans the complete Club de Nuit range - Club de Nuit Intense Man EDT, EDP, and Pure Parfum - the world's most discussed Creed Aventus alternative at accessible Pakistani prices. Best Perfume for Men in Pakistan - Ranked and ReviewedPerfumeDaddy.pk has established Pakistan's most comprehensive fragrance knowledge platform, helping every buyer find the best perfume for men in Pakistan across every budget, occasion, and season.The best perfume for men in Pakistan for daily office wear includes Davidoff Cool Water, Hugo Boss Bottled, and Mont Blanc Legend - universally appropriate fragrances at competitive perfume price in Pakistan. For Pakistani weddings and formal occasions, the best perfume for men in Pakistan includes Dior Sauvage EDP, Armaf Club de Nuit Intense Man, and Versace Eros - projection fragrances lasting 8 to 14 hours in Pakistani climate conditions. For summer performance in Karachi and Lahore heat above 38 degrees Celsius, Rasasi Hawas Ice and Davidoff Cool Water deliver the strongest longevity and remain genuinely cooling in Pakistan's extreme summer temperatures."Pakistani buyers deserve access to the best perfume for men in Pakistan at verified prices - not replicas, not fakes, not mystery products from unverified sellers. Every fragrance at PerfumeDaddy.pk is exactly what it says it is: the original formula, the original bottle, sourced from authorised suppliers and delivered with Cash on Delivery to every part of Pakistan," said the Founder of PerfumeDaddy.pk.Pakistan's First Summer Fragrance Performance GuidePerfumeDaddy.pk simultaneously published Pakistan's first professional summer fragrance guide at perfumedaddy.pk/blogs/news/summer-perfumes-pakistan-2026 - providing climate-tested guidance for Pakistani consumers. Karachi averages 38 to 40 degrees Celsius with high humidity in summer. Lahore exceeds 44 degrees Celsius in June and July. The guide covers Rasasi Hawas Ice, Rasasi Hawas, and Davidoff Cool Water - Pakistan's three most searched summer fragrances - with city-by-city longevity data tested under real Pakistani climate conditions."Pakistan's summer is one of the most demanding fragrance environments in the world. International fragrance content is written for temperate European conditions. Our guide is the first built specifically for Pakistani climate realities - tested in Karachi humidity and Lahore dry heat. Pakistanis searching for authentic perfume in Pakistan deserve guidance as authentic as the products we sell," said the Founder.Key Facts:- 2,100+ original products across 159 collections and 40+ fragrance houses- Western luxury: Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Versace, Paco Rabanne, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, Calvin Klein- Arabic premium: Lattafa, Armaf, Rasasi, Rayhaan, Afnan, Ahmed Al Maghribi, J. Junaid Jamshed- Cash on Delivery available nationwide across Pakistan- Free delivery on all orders above Rs. 8,000- 100% authentic products sourced from authorised suppliers onlyAbout PerfumeDaddy.pkPerfumeDaddy.pk is Pakistan's leading authenticated online fragrance platform - providing 2,186 original luxury and premium fragrances from 40+ international and regional fragrance houses. Authentic perfume in Pakistan delivered with Cash on Delivery nationwide. Lattafa perfume price in Pakistan, best perfume for men in Pakistan, Versace, Chanel, Gucci, Armaf, Rasasi - all published live at www.perfumedaddy.pk . Free delivery above Rs. 8,000. Zero replicas. Zero compromises. "Perfume is the invisible signature of your soul."

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