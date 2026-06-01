Monetary developments in the euro area: April 2026

1 June 2026

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 decreased to 2.7% in April 2026 from 3.2% in March, averaging 3.0% in the three months up to April. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, decreased to 3.8% in April from 4.7% in March. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) increased to 0.8% in April from -0.1% in March. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) decreased to 1.1% in April from 4.2% in March.

Chart 1 Monetary aggregates (annual growth rates)

Looking at the components' contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 2.4 percentage points (down from 3.0 percentage points in March), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 0.3 percentage points (up from 0.0 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 0.1 percentage points (down from 0.3 percentage points).

Among the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households stood at 2.9% in April, unchanged from the previous month, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations decreased to 3.8% in April from 4.2% in March. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by investment funds other than money market funds decreased to -5.7% in April from 3.1% in March.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of M3 in April 2026, as a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), can be broken down as follows: claims on the private sector contributed 2.9 percentage points (down from 3.0 percentage points in March), net external assets contributed 1.9 percentage points (down from 2.5 percentage points), claims on general government contributed -0.2 percentage points (down from 0.2 percentage points), longer-term liabilities contributed -1.3 percentage points (up from -1.4 percentage points), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed -0.6 percentage points (up from -1.1 percentage points).

Chart 2 Contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3 (percentage points)

Claims on euro area residents

The annual growth rate of total claims on euro area residents decreased to 2.0% in April 2026 from 2.4% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of claims on general government decreased ‑0.4% in April from 0.4% in March, while the annual growth rate of claims on the private sector decreased to 3.0% in April from 3.2% in March.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan transfers and notional cash pooling) stood at 3.5% in April, unchanged from the previous month. Within the non-financial private sector, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 3.0% in April, unchanged from the previous month, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increased to 3.4% in April from 3.2% in March.



Chart 3 Adjusted loans to the private sector (annual growth rates)

Notes: