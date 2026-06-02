Space Tree and Jurin AI Partner to Launch AI-Powered Workplace Concierge

Space Tree and Jurin AI Partner to Launch AI Concierge for Modern Workplaces

Jurin AI’s multi-agent technology will power Space Tree’s next-generation workplace service, set to launch in June 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Tree , a company developing and operating workspace platforms, and Jurin AI , one of the fastest-growing AI startups globally and a leading contender to become Japan's first decacorn, today announced a strategic partnership to launch AI Concierge, an AI-powered reception and phone agent for modern workplaces.AI Concierge is scheduled to launch in June 2026. The service will be developed by Space Tree and powered by Jurin AI’s multi-agent technology. It is designed for enterprises, virtual office users, coworking spaces, rental offices, and workplace operators that need to manage calls, reception work, customer guidance, and first-line inquiries at scale.Workplace operations are becoming more distributed. Companies now communicate with customers, employees, tenants, members, and partners across phone, email, chat, LINE, Slack, Chatwork, Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and other channels. At the same time, the information needed to answer those inquiries is often spread across manuals, PDFs, internal documents, systems, and individual employees.AI Concierge gives businesses an AI front desk that can answer and route inquiries, respond using company knowledge, support phone and chat-based workflows, and standardize communication quality across teams and locations. The service is designed to reduce the operational burden of reception and phone work while helping businesses respond faster and more consistently.Through the partnership, Space Tree will combine its workplace platform and operational knowledge with Jurin AI’s AI agent technology. The companies will work together to develop, deploy, and scale AI Concierge for businesses that want to modernize how they handle calls, reception work, and day-to-day communication.AI Concierge can support use cases including initial customer inquiries, visitor and reception guidance, after-hours call handling, multilingual first-line responses, and knowledge-based answers using company materials. For workplace operators, the service provides a way to improve responsiveness without adding new headcount or increasing operational complexity.Based on existing results from Jurin AI deployments, AI Concierge can help businesses:- Reduce phone and reception-related workload by up to 90%- Compress monthly response work from 10–20 hours to less than 1–2 hours- Achieve up to 20x ROI through lower labor costs and fewer missed inquiries- Automate after-hours, multilingual, and first-line responses 24/7- Standardize response quality and reduce dependence on individual staff membersBy allowing AI Concierge to handle reception, phone answering, and initial guidance, human teams can spend more time on higher-value work such as customer service, sales, facility operations, and business improvement."Space Tree has expanded the diversity and flexibility of workplaces through system development. Going forward, we want to go beyond providing physical or virtual places to work. We want to solve the practical challenges of time and effort that businesses face every day. Our partnership with Jurin AI is an important step toward that vision. By combining workplace infrastructure with AI technology, we aim to build next-generation infrastructure that meaningfully improves the quality of work for business users."— Kazuki Nogi, Representative Director, Space Tree Inc."Jurin AI has been building AI agents to help companies reduce operational burden and solve the problem of fragmented information across the workplace. This partnership is important because it goes beyond improving phone answering efficiency. It connects the physical and virtual spaces where people work with the AI systems that support daily operations. By combining Space Tree’s workplace platform with Jurin AI’s multi-agent technology, we can create a new operating foundation that improves speed, quality, and user experience at the same time. Together, we will continue building toward a future where people can reclaim more time for the work that creates real value."— Rise Ooi, Founder and CEO, Jurin AI Inc.Following the announcement, Space Tree and Jurin AI will continue joint development and validation ahead of the June 2026 launch. The companies also plan to develop customized AI Concierge deployments, industry-specific use cases, customer success stories, and expanded communication automation features and integrations.###About Space Tree Inc.Space Tree Inc. develops and operates workspace collaboration platforms and provides coworking and rental office services. The company supports flexible workstyles by connecting coworking spaces, rental offices, virtual offices, and related workplace infrastructure.Media Contact: sales@spacetree.jpAbout Jurin AIJurin AI is building the AI Agent for high-performing enterprises. Our technology automates business communications (email, phone, messaging) and the workflows behind them for a better way to do business.Within just one year of founding, we have become one of the fastest growing startups globally. With offices in Japan, Korea, and Singapore, we are steering Asia-Pacific towards an agentic future. Trusted by large Japanese enterprises every Tokyo resident relies on and respects, Jurin AI integrates seamlessly into existing tools and systems to execute tasks across 100+ languages, enabling teams to tackle labor shortage, focus on strategic, high-value activities, and finally unlock scale to grow the business by another 10x.

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