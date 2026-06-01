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The Business Research Company's Scan-And-Go Platforms Market 2026-2030: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Expected to grow to $19.22 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The scan-and-go platforms market is rapidly transforming the retail landscape by enhancing the shopping experience through faster checkouts and digital convenience. As consumers increasingly seek seamless transactions, this technology is gaining traction worldwide. Let’s explore the current market size, the main drivers of growth, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping the future of scan-and-go solutions.

Strong Growth Outlook for the Scan-and-Go Platforms Market

The scan-and-go platforms market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to rise from $7.34 billion in 2025 to $8.88 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. This surge during the historical period is driven by factors such as increased demand for faster checkout processes, greater smartphone penetration, the growing impact of e-commerce on physical retail, widespread adoption of barcode scanning technology, and the expansion of large-scale retail formats.

Download a free sample of the scan?and?go platforms market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=60306281&type=smp&name=Scan%E2%80%91And%E2%80%91Go%20Platforms%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $19.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.3%. Key contributors to this forecast include the broader use of mobile payment technologies, the introduction of IoT-enabled smart shopping carts, an intensified focus on seamless omnichannel retail experiences, enhanced AI-powered customer analytics, and a rising demand for frictionless store operations. Emerging trends also point to greater use of mobile scan-and-go apps, self-checkout kiosks, smart carts, integration with loyalty programs, cloud-based payment solutions, and real-time inventory management within stores.

What Scan-and-Go Platforms Mean for Retail Convenience

Scan-and-go platforms are innovative retail technologies that allow shoppers to scan products using a mobile app or handheld device as they shop. This process enables customers to bypass traditional checkout lines by automatically calculating totals and facilitating instant digital payments. The result is a smoother, faster shopping experience with less waiting time and enhanced convenience.

View the full scan?and?go platforms market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/scan-and-go-platforms-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Contactless Payment Solutions Boosting Scan-and-Go Market Growth

The growing popularity of contactless payment methods is a major factor accelerating the adoption of scan-and-go platforms. Contactless payments—such as tap-to-pay cards, smartphones, or wearable devices—allow transactions without handling cash or physically touching payment terminals. Consumers increasingly prefer these quick and convenient payment options, encouraging retailers to implement systems that support them. Scan-and-go platforms align perfectly with this trend by enabling customers to scan items and complete payments digitally, minimizing physical contact at checkout points.

For example, in July 2024, the European Central Bank reported that contactless card payments in Germany rose by 16% in the latter half of 2023, reaching 23.2 billion transactions compared to the same period in 2022. This significant increase underlines how contactless payment adoption fuels the expansion of scan-and-go technology in retail environments.

Regional Dynamics in the Global Scan-and-Go Platforms Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the scan-and-go platforms market, reflecting widespread adoption and mature retail infrastructures. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in scan-and-go technologies.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Scan?And?Go Platforms Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/convenience-mom-and-pop-stores-global-market-report

Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/omnichannel-retail-commerce-platform-global-market-report

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