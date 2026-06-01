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The Business Research Company's Single-Aisle Aircraft Market Set to Reach $145.13 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $145.14 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The single-aisle aircraft segment has witnessed substantial growth recently, fueled by evolving travel demands and advancements in aircraft technology. As airlines increasingly focus on efficiency and regional connectivity, this market is set to experience impressive expansion through the latter half of this decade. Let’s explore the current market status, key growth drivers, regional highlights, and future prospects shaping this dynamic aviation sector.

Steady Growth and Promising Outlook in the Single-Aisle Aircraft Market

The single-aisle aircraft market has expanded significantly in recent years, with its size projected to increase from $76.16 billion in 2025 to $86.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This historical growth can be linked to factors such as rising demand for air travel, the proliferation of low-cost carriers, expansion of domestic and regional flight routes, ongoing airline fleet upgrades, and the adoption of narrow-body aircraft known for their operational efficiency.

Download a free sample of the single-aisle aircraft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=95810002&type=smp&name=Single-Aisle%20Aircraft%20Market%20Report%202026&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to experience even more rapid growth, reaching $145.14 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.8%. This anticipated surge is driven by an increasing emphasis on fuel efficiency and reducing emissions, the replacement of aging aircraft, wider use of extended-range narrow-body planes, growth in regional connectivity, and a rising need for versatile passenger-cargo aircraft. Key trends during this period include heightened demand for short- and medium-haul single-aisle jets, broader adoption of fuel-efficient turbofan engines, a focus on maximizing cabin density, expansion of leasing and charter services, and growing interest in cargo conversion options.

Understanding Single-Aisle Aircraft and Their Role in Aviation

Single-aisle aircraft are defined by having one central aisle running through the cabin, with seating arranged on both sides. This design is particularly suited for short to medium-distance flights, offering an optimal balance between passenger capacity and efficiency. Their size and layout make them ideal for regional and domestic routes, allowing airlines to operate frequent flights with lower fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

View the full single-aisle aircraft market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-aisle-aircraft-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Factors Behind the Rising Demand in the Single-Aisle Aircraft Market

The surge in air travel is a primary catalyst for growth in the single-aisle aircraft market. Air travel encompasses passenger transportation via commercial airlines on both domestic and international routes for purposes such as business, tourism, and personal travel. Rising disposable incomes across various regions have made flying more accessible, encouraging increased passenger numbers. Single-aisle airplanes meet this demand by providing cost-effective, fuel-efficient options that support frequent services on short- and medium-haul routes. Their flexibility allows airlines to optimize seating capacity and reduce operating expenses while expanding route options.

A real-world example of this growth is seen in Europe, where, according to Eurostat in December 2024, a total of 973 million passengers flew within the European Union in 2023. This marked a 19.3% increase compared to 816 million passengers in 2022, with every EU member state reporting growth in air travelers over the previous year. Such trends reinforce the expanding need for single-aisle aircraft in the aviation industry.

Leading Regions in the Single-Aisle Aircraft Market Landscape

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for single-aisle aircraft. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in terms of growth during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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