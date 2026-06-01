June 1, 2026, In Memoriam

Ronald Ansin, Harvard, MA Admitted 1958; Died June 28, 2023 Morton Antman, Ft. Lauderdale Admitted 2003; Died March 21, 2026 Thomas Bird, Monticello Admitted 1963; Died April 6, 2026 Steven Canter, Miami Admitted 2002; Died April 19, 2026 Francis Curran, Clark Admitted 1991; Died October 26, 2025 Richard D’Amico, New Smyrna Beach Admitted 1983; Died March 5, 2026 Albert Datz, Jacksonville Admitted 1948; Died April 10, 2026 John Deiner, Ormond Beach Admitted 1979; Died September 17, 2025 Robert Dennis, Okeechobee Admitted 1972; Died April 30, 2026 Steven Edelstein, Coral Gables Admitted 1973; Died May 26, 2022 Ainslee Ferdie, Coral Gables Admitted 1954; Died March 27, 2026 Angelo Ferlita, Tampa Admitted 1974; Died March 10, 2026 James Gallagher, Hollywood Admitted 1982; Died November 27, 2025 Susan Greenhawt, Ft. Lauderdale Admitted 1993; Died March 10, 2026 Patrick Jackson, Gulf Breeze Admitted 1987; Died March 10, 2026 Bjorn Edwin Johnson, Palm Harbor Admitted 1962; Died January 16, 2026 Joseph Kershaw, Jr., Tallahassee Admitted 1974; Died February 22, 2026 Henry Lemkau, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale Admitted 1995; Died September 21, 2024 Terence Matthews, Sarasota Admitted 1979; Died March 24, 2026 John McClure, Jr., Tallahassee Admitted 1961; Died February 24, 2026 Joseph Mellichamp III, Tallahassee Admitted 1971; Died January 30, 2026 Frank Merrick, Oviedo Admitted 1976; Died December 25, 2025 Robert Oglesby, West Palm Beach Admitted 1974; Died April 5, 2026 Maxwell Pfeifer, Bronx, NY Admitted 1977; Died June 26, 2025 Sonia Pressman, Rockville Admitted 1957; Died December 20, 2025 Sanford Rockowitz, Portland, OR Admitted 1979; Died October 30, 2024 David Rutman, Cooper City Admitted 1985; Died April 5, 2026 Bernice Saxon, Tampa Admitted 1982; Died January 28, 2026 Larry M. Stewart, Stuart Admitted 1974; Died April 10, 2026 Albert Stieglitz, Miami Admitted 1964; Died February 14, 2024 William Sussman, Miami Admitted 1973; April 6, 2026 Robert VanHorne, Clermont Admitted 1986; Died December 13, 2025 Herbert Weaver, Jr., West Palm Beach Admitted 1970; Died November 25, 2024 James Weinstock, North Lauderdale Admitted 1982; Died March 20, 2026 James Walsh, Clearwater Admitted 1971; Died December 31, 2024 Gordon Woo, Redlands, CA Admitted 1979; Died December 3, 2025

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