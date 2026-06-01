June 1, 2026, In Memoriam
Ronald Ansin, Harvard, MA
Admitted 1958; Died June 28, 2023
Morton Antman, Ft. Lauderdale
Admitted 2003; Died March 21, 2026
Thomas Bird, Monticello
Admitted 1963; Died April 6, 2026
Steven Canter, Miami
Admitted 2002; Died April 19, 2026
Francis Curran, Clark
Admitted 1991; Died October 26, 2025
Richard D’Amico, New Smyrna Beach
Admitted 1983; Died March 5, 2026
Albert Datz, Jacksonville
Admitted 1948; Died April 10, 2026
John Deiner, Ormond Beach
Admitted 1979; Died September 17, 2025
Robert Dennis, Okeechobee
Admitted 1972; Died April 30, 2026
Steven Edelstein, Coral Gables
Admitted 1973; Died May 26, 2022
Ainslee Ferdie, Coral Gables
Admitted 1954; Died March 27, 2026
Angelo Ferlita, Tampa
Admitted 1974; Died March 10, 2026
James Gallagher, Hollywood
Admitted 1982; Died November 27, 2025
Susan Greenhawt, Ft. Lauderdale
Admitted 1993; Died March 10, 2026
Patrick Jackson, Gulf Breeze
Admitted 1987; Died March 10, 2026
Bjorn Edwin Johnson, Palm Harbor
Admitted 1962; Died January 16, 2026
Joseph Kershaw, Jr., Tallahassee
Admitted 1974; Died February 22, 2026
Henry Lemkau, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale
Admitted 1995; Died September 21, 2024
Terence Matthews, Sarasota
Admitted 1979; Died March 24, 2026
John McClure, Jr., Tallahassee
Admitted 1961; Died February 24, 2026
Joseph Mellichamp III, Tallahassee
Admitted 1971; Died January 30, 2026
Frank Merrick, Oviedo
Admitted 1976; Died December 25, 2025
Robert Oglesby, West Palm Beach
Admitted 1974; Died April 5, 2026
Maxwell Pfeifer, Bronx, NY
Admitted 1977; Died June 26, 2025
Sonia Pressman, Rockville
Admitted 1957; Died December 20, 2025
Sanford Rockowitz, Portland, OR
Admitted 1979; Died October 30, 2024
David Rutman, Cooper City
Admitted 1985; Died April 5, 2026
Bernice Saxon, Tampa
Admitted 1982; Died January 28, 2026
Larry M. Stewart, Stuart
Admitted 1974; Died April 10, 2026
Albert Stieglitz, Miami
Admitted 1964; Died February 14, 2024
William Sussman, Miami
Admitted 1973; April 6, 2026
Robert VanHorne, Clermont
Admitted 1986; Died December 13, 2025
Herbert Weaver, Jr., West Palm Beach
Admitted 1970; Died November 25, 2024
James Weinstock, North Lauderdale
Admitted 1982; Died March 20, 2026
James Walsh, Clearwater
Admitted 1971; Died December 31, 2024
Gordon Woo, Redlands, CA
Admitted 1979; Died December 3, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.