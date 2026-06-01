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June 1, 2026, In Memoriam

Classic navy blue, white, blush pink rose, hydrangea, ranunculus, orchidRonald Ansin, Harvard, MA

Admitted 1958; Died June 28, 2023

Morton Antman, Ft. Lauderdale

Admitted 2003; Died March 21, 2026

Thomas Bird, Monticello

Admitted 1963; Died April 6, 2026

Steven Canter, Miami

Admitted 2002; Died April 19, 2026

Francis Curran, Clark

Admitted 1991; Died October 26, 2025

Richard D’Amico, New Smyrna Beach

Admitted 1983; Died March 5, 2026

Albert Datz, Jacksonville 

Admitted 1948; Died April 10, 2026

John Deiner, Ormond Beach

Admitted 1979; Died September 17, 2025

Robert Dennis, Okeechobee

Admitted 1972; Died April 30, 2026

Steven Edelstein, Coral Gables

Admitted 1973; Died May 26, 2022

Ainslee Ferdie, Coral Gables

Admitted 1954; Died March 27, 2026

Angelo Ferlita, Tampa

Admitted 1974; Died March 10, 2026

James Gallagher, Hollywood

Admitted 1982; Died November 27, 2025

Susan Greenhawt, Ft. Lauderdale

Admitted 1993; Died March 10, 2026

Patrick Jackson, Gulf Breeze

Admitted 1987; Died March 10, 2026

Bjorn Edwin Johnson, Palm Harbor

Admitted 1962; Died January 16, 2026

Joseph Kershaw, Jr., Tallahassee

Admitted 1974; Died February 22, 2026

Henry Lemkau, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale

Admitted 1995; Died September 21, 2024

Terence Matthews, Sarasota

Admitted 1979; Died March 24, 2026

John McClure, Jr., Tallahassee

Admitted 1961; Died February 24, 2026

Joseph Mellichamp III, Tallahassee

Admitted 1971; Died January 30, 2026

Frank Merrick, Oviedo

Admitted 1976; Died December 25, 2025

Robert Oglesby, West Palm Beach

Admitted 1974; Died April 5, 2026

Maxwell Pfeifer, Bronx, NY

Admitted 1977; Died June 26, 2025

Sonia Pressman, Rockville

Admitted 1957; Died December 20, 2025

Sanford Rockowitz, Portland, OR

Admitted 1979; Died October 30, 2024

David Rutman, Cooper City

Admitted 1985; Died April 5, 2026

Bernice Saxon, Tampa

Admitted 1982; Died January 28, 2026

Larry M. Stewart, Stuart

Admitted 1974; Died April 10, 2026

Albert Stieglitz, Miami

Admitted 1964; Died February 14, 2024

William Sussman, Miami

Admitted 1973; April 6, 2026

Robert VanHorne, Clermont

Admitted 1986; Died December 13, 2025

Herbert Weaver, Jr., West Palm Beach

Admitted 1970; Died November 25, 2024

James Weinstock, North Lauderdale

Admitted 1982; Died March 20, 2026

James Walsh, Clearwater

Admitted 1971; Died December 31, 2024

Gordon Woo, Redlands, CA

Admitted 1979; Died December 3, 2025

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June 1, 2026, In Memoriam

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