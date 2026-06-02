St. Thomas Law mentorship program inspires future legal leaders

Florida Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes poses with students and staff participating in the Honorable Peter R. Palermo Mentorship Program at St. Thomas University College of Law. More than 80 Miami Carol City Senior High School students took part in this year’s civic education and legal advocacy program, which culminated in the annual C.H.I.E.F. Challenge.

More than 80 Miami Carol City Senior High School students gathered at St. Thomas University College of Law this year to present legal and policy solutions to real-world community issues as part of the Honorable Peter R. Palermo Mentorship Program, a long-running civic education initiative designed to introduce students to the legal profession and public service.

The program, established in 2013 in partnership with the Miami Carol City Senior High School Law Magnet Program, culminated in the annual C.H.I.E.F. Challenge, a six-week legal research and advocacy competition in which students examine systemic social, legal, and political issues affecting their communities. This year’s winning team focused on the harmful effects of deforestation and proposed policy reforms aimed at environmental protection and sustainability.

The event also featured remarks from Florida Bar President Rosalyn Sia Baker-Barnes, who encouraged students to pursue mentorship opportunities, embrace service, and remain open to new opportunities throughout their educational and professional journeys.

Organizers said the program continues to reflect the vision of the late Judge Peter R. Palermo, who believed students from all backgrounds should understand constitutional principles, civic responsibility, and the rule of law.