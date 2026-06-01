June 1, 2026, On the Move

Mariela Malfeld joined Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) in Miami as a partner.

David A. Fugett was appointed general counsel at University of West Florida.

Meagan L. Logan joined RumbergerKirk in Tallahassee as a partner.

Maxwell Nacht was promoted to associate at Kubicki Draper in West Palm Beach.

Kathryn L. Koestner joined Kubicki Draper in Orlando.

Syprett Meshad and Eastmoore Crauwels & DuBose, both in Sarasota, merged and will operate as Syprett Meshad & DuBose. Under the new combined entity, E. Keith DuBose and Warren Chin will join the firm as partners, Ted Eastmoore will serve as of counsel and Charles “Chuck” Demchak will join the other associates.

Greggory Jacobs was elected a shareholder at Baker Donelson in Ft. Lauderdale.

Richard A. Leavy joined Sidley Austin in Miami.

Brendan I. Herbert and Jonathan L. Blackmore joined Hinshaw & Culbertson in Miami. Herbert as a partner and Blackmore as senior counsel.

Charles R. Van Patten joined ShuffieldLowman.

Aimee K. Arce was elevated to partner at Fox Rothschild in West Palm Beach.

Keith R. Hedrick was promoted to partner at Murray Guari Perry Trial Attorneys.

Megan A. Lazo was promoted to partner at Annesser Armenteros Trial Lawyers.

Gabby M. Lozano and A.J. Rubin joined Hill Ward Henderson.

Shana H. Bridgeman joined Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) in Boca Raton as a partner.

Michelle R. Oved joined Moore Rabinowitz Law in Plantation.

Amanda K. Barritt rejoined Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt in Ft. Myers as a stockholder.

Mary E. Saunders joined Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt in Bonita Springs as a senior associate.

Bill Geraghty joined Wilkinson Stekloff as a partner and launched a new office in Miami.

Scott Knapp joined Fox Rothschild in West Palm Beach as a partner.

Cameron G. Kynes joined Gunster in Jacksonville as a shareholder.

Donna Waters Romero joined Fowler White Burnett in Ft. Lauderdale as a shareholder.

Reinaldo Padron and Benjamin D. Jaffe joined Fowler White Burnett in Miami.

Megan E. Roth was elected shareholder at Fowler White Burnett in Miami.

Laura Navia joined Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein in Miami.

Russell J. Frank joined West Family Law Group in Orlando.

Elizabeth L. Quesada and Alaina N. Wallace joined Comiter Singer.

Comiter Singer opened new offices in Palm Beach, Stuart, and Boca Raton.

Simone Savino Brown joined Barbas Cremer in Tampa.

Remee E. Farah, Monique Andre Jerome, Taylor L. Lewis, and Vanessa M. Michaud joined GrayRobinson. Farah and Lewis in Tampa, Jerome in Boca Raton, and Michaud in Miami.

Erika Barger was promoted to senior litigation counsel at Brown & Brown.

Joshua Carpenter joined Greenberg Traurig in Ft. Lauderdale as a shareholder.

Savannah Clifton has become a shareholder with DownsAaron in Orlando.

Dylan M. Helfand joined Goodkind & Florio in Pinecrest.

Christina “Christy” O’Brien has been elected to Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt’s executive committee.

Selena I. McIntyre has joined Kubicki Draper in Orlando.

Tarter Krinsky & Drogin opended a new office in Miami.

Alexander Popovics joined Copple Sachs Copple in Jupiter as an associate.