Carol Coady to lead FLMIC as interim president

Carol P. Coady has been named interim president and CEO of Florida Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company, effective June 16.

Coady previously served as the company's operations manager for more than 20 years before retiring in 2024. She succeeds Cathleen M. Sargent, who served as executive vice president and COO from 2021 to 2022 and has served as president and chief executive officer since 2022.

“It is a genuine honor to return to Florida Lawyers Mutual and help lead the organization during this transformative and exciting period,” said Coady. “Cathy has provided outstanding leadership over these last several years, spearheading numerous initiatives to ensure our company’s promise of unwavering member support and protection.”

FLMIC was created by The Florida Bar during the professional liability insurance crisis of the 1980s. After creating the mutual insurance company, assembling a board of directors, and hiring staff, The Florida Bar unconditionally divested its ownership interest and terminated all operational management and control of the company.

During her previous tenure with FLMIC, Coady oversaw a broad range of responsibilities in service to the company's members, including administration, human resources, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. As the organization's senior operations leader for more than 20 years, she facilitated numerous functions involving underwriting, claims, accounting, marketing, information technology, data security, facilities management, and community engagement.

“I am truly glad to welcome Carol back to the company in this role,” said Sargent. “As an incredibly knowledgeable and supportive presence when I joined Florida Lawyers Mutual, I know that Carol is exactly the right leader to continue our pursuit of the strength and stability that the company is known for, and which our members rely on. I know that she has both the institutional knowledge and the vision to guide the selection of the company’s next President as well.”

Coady has worked closely with leaders throughout Florida's legal community, including voluntary bar associations, community resource providers, and The Florida Bar. She also played an instrumental role in the purchase of FLMIC's current headquarters in Oviedo.

“Ms. Coady is not only one of Florida Lawyers Mutual’s longest-serving leaders, but also one of its biggest champions,” said Lansing C. Scriven, chair of FLMIC's Board of Directors. “Her guidance and leadership during this transition period will be invaluable to both the team and the Board, and her insights will be incredibly helpful to ensuring the organization’s continued support of our members and of Florida’s legal community.”

Prior to joining Florida Lawyers Mutual in 2003, Coady developed an extensive legal background, working as a paralegal and legal assistant for multiple firms in Central Florida and Washington, D.C. Her experience includes supporting practices in real estate, business law, insurance defense, and products liability litigation.

During the professional liability insurance crisis of the 1980s, many Florida lawyers found themselves without professional liability coverage or facing premium increases of as much as 70%. Leadership at The Florida Bar responded by forming a captive insurance company "for lawyers, by lawyers." FLMIC's primary objective is to provide qualified Florida attorneys with a financially sound, stable, and perpetual source of professional liability insurance.