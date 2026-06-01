June 1, 2026, Letters

‘AI Slop’

While the Fourth DCA’s frustration with inaccurate filings is understandable, labeling AI as “slop” overlooks its primary benefit: democratizing access to justice. For the vast majority of pro se litigants, the primary barrier to a fair hearing is not a lack of merit, but a lack of resources. AI tools can act as a bridge, helping individuals who cannot afford high-priced counsel to organize their arguments, understand complex legal jargon, and follow procedural rules that are often opaque to the layperson. Instead of dismissing the technology, the courts should see it as a means to empower citizens who would otherwise be silenced by the cost of entry.

The judicial system stands to benefit significantly from a more literate and prepared pro se population. When litigants use AI to structure their thoughts and clarify their claims, it can actually reduce the burden on court staff and judges.

Well-organized briefs — even those drafted with AI assistance — are far easier to process than the disorganized, handwritten notes that often flood the docket. By embracing AI, the courts can encourage a standard of presentation that streamlines the judicial process, provided there are clear guidelines in place for its use.

Furthermore, the solution to “hallucinations” and inaccurate citations is not the rejection of technology, but rather legal technology literacy. Just as the transition from physical law libraries to digital databases like Westlaw required a shift in how lawyers verify information, the move toward AI requires a similar evolution. The courts could lead this charge by providing approved AI-assisted templates or “safe harbor” tools that are specifically trained on verified legal data, ensuring that pro se litigants have access to accurate information while maintaining the efficiency of the tech.

Ultimately, the goal of the legal system is to provide a fair and efficient resolution to disputes. For many, AI is the only “attorney” they will ever be able to afford. Rather than issuing stern warnings that stifle innovation and intimidate litigants, the judiciary should work to integrate these tools responsibly. By establishing clear disclosure rules and certification requirements — similar to those already being explored in the 11th and 17th circuits — the courts can mitigate the risks of “slop” while harnessing a powerful force for equity.

Robert Leen

Hollywood