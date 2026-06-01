State to Host Informational Webinar on Maine's Rural Health Transformation Program

Mar 19, 2026

The State of Maine is advancing its plan to improve the health of Maine people through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), taking steps to invest more than $190 million in rural health care providers, workers, and technologies this year.

The State has engaged with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to finalize its plan following the announcement in December of Maine's funding award for the first year of the five-year program.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, will host a webinar on two dates later this month to provide in-depth updates on this work:

The webinar will include an overview of the program, the State's implementation activity since December, adjustments to Maine's budget to meet federal requirements and the final award, and plans for launching Maine RHTP activities. The anticipated timeline for funding opportunities and next steps for provider participation will also be discussed.

The webinars continue Maine's efforts to partner with communities and providers on innovative ways to improve rural health care. Maine's RHTP centers on five initiatives identified through a robust public engagement process prioritizing these perspectives:

Population health: Promoting timely access to high-quality care ($33 million in year one)

Workforce: Strengthening Maine's rural health workforce ($35 million)

Technology Innovation: Modernizing rural care delivery with digital health technology ($47 million)

Sustainable rural health ecosystems: Addressing financial instability of rural providers ($38 million)

Access to coverage: Bridging the healthcare affordability gap for rural Mainers ($30 million)

The funding additionally supports central oversight of Maine's RHTP.

Maine DHHS continues to work with CMS to position the State to distribute the funds efficiently and transparently, according to its approved plan.

Leading Maine's implementation will be RHTP Director Kristen McAuley, who currently serves as deputy director at the DHHS Office of Behavioral Health and brings deep experience in public health and government program design and accountability. McAuley will begin her new role on March 23 and oversee hiring for the other positions, which support each of the RHTP initiatives.

For more information, visit Maine's RHTP website at maine.gov/dhhs/ruralhealth.

This program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $190,008,051.09 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS, pending approval of revised budget. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.