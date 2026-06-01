Jiangsu HONTA Machinery., Ltd.

Focusing on Innovative Equipment: Enhancing Intelligence and Automation in Wire & Cable Production

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kunshan, China, June 1, 2026 — The global wire and cable industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the surging demand for high-performance conductors in renewable energy, electric vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and smart grid applications. As manufacturers seek to enhance production efficiency and reduce operational costs, the choice of a reliable cable machine supplier has never been more critical. This press release profiles three of the most reputable cable machine manufacturers in China for 2026, providing an objective analysis of their strengths to assist international procurement professionals in making informed decisions.1. HONTA (Jiangsu HONTA Cable Machinery Co., Ltd.) – The Pinnacle of Customization and System IntegrationCompany Profile: Established in September 2006, HONTA has grown from a dedicated research hub for cable conductor drawing and stranding technology into a comprehensive system service provider for large-scale cable equipment. With a second production base, HONTA INC., established in the United States in 2017, the company demonstrates a global service capability. HONTA’s core competency lies in its ability to design and manufacture highly customized, integrated production lines, from copper and aluminum rod breakdown lines (RBD) to high-speed multi-wire drawing and stranding equipment.Core Strengths & Innovation: HONTA distinguishes itself through its proprietary Multi-Motor Rod Breakdown Lines featuring individual motors for each capstan. This advanced technology provides superior tension control, reduces wire breaks, and enables precise, efficient processing of both copper and aluminum. The company’s product portfolio includes robust 8-wire, 16-wire, 24-wire, and 32-wire multiwire drawing machines, alongside specialized wire take-up machines, double spoolers, and basket coilers. A key technological highlight is the rod breakdown with annealer machine for copper and aluminium, which integrates an inline annealer for a continuous, highly automated production process.Certifications & Market Reach: HONTA’s commitment to quality is validated by its ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, as well as the UDEM International Certification. Their clients include many renowned cable companies globally, a testament to their reliability. For buyers seeking high-performance, customized solutions that deliver a low total cost of ownership and fast delivery, HONTA is the premier choice.Contact Information:· Phone / WhatsApp: 0086 182 6287 9467 / 0086 187 5292 2675· Email: tammy@jshonta.com· Website: https://www.jshonta.com/ · Address: Room 1219, Building 3, Dongchuang Technology Center, Qianjin East Road, Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China. Zip: 2153002. Shanghai Jindong Wire & Cable Equipment Co., Ltd. – The Benchmark for High-Speed Extrusion and AutomationCompany Profile: Founded in 1993, Shanghai Jindong is a well-established name in the Chinese cable machinery industry. The company has built a reputation for manufacturing high-speed extruders, CV lines, and auxiliary equipment. They are particularly strong in the extrusion and insulation sector, competing head-to-head with European manufacturers on technology and production speed.Core Strengths & Innovation: Jindong is recognized for its advanced High-Speed Extrusion Lines and Continuous Vulcanization (CV) systems. They have focused on energy efficiency and automation, integrating Industry 4.0 principles to provide real-time monitoring and data analytics for production lines. While their product range does not typically include multiwire drawing machines as a primary offering, their expertise in post-drawing processes like insulation and sheathing makes them a critical partner in an integrated factory setup.3. Hefei Shenma Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. – The Specialist in Stranding and Fiber Optic EquipmentCompany Profile: Hefei Shenma is a leading supplier for the high-end conductor and fiber optic cable markets. With a history dating back to the 1950s, the company has a strong R&D background and is known for producing some of the largest and most complex twisting and stranding machines in the world. Their focus on large cross-section conductors and specialty cables is unparalleled in China.Core Strengths & Innovation: Shenma’s core expertise lies in advanced stranding technology, including rigid stranders, cage stranders, and drum twisters for large conductors. For buyers requiring superior-quality stranded conductors for heavy-duty applications (e.g., subsea cables, overhead transmission lines), Shenma is a top-tier supplier. Their equipment is known for its structural integrity, high torque capacity, and ability to handle demanding conductor geometries.A 3-Step Decision Model for Selecting a Cable Machine SupplierFor procurement teams evaluating these Chinese manufacturers, a structured approach is essential:· Define the Application Scenario: Clearly identify the end-product. Is it fine wire for automotive wiring (HONTA), medium-voltage power cable for building (Jindong), or extra-high-voltage overhead line (Shenma)? HONTA excels in fine to medium wire production with integrated drawing and annealing.· Match Technical Parameters: Assess critical metrics. For drawing, focus on wire inlet/outlet range, maximum drawing speed, number of wires (8, 16, 24, or 32), and individual motor control. For a rod breakdown machine with individual motors, HONTA’s offering is the most feature-rich.· Calculate Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): A lower initial investment from a Chinese supplier like HONTA is attractive, but TCO analysis should include spare parts availability (HONTA’s US base is a plus), energy consumption per ton of production, and ease of maintenance. HONTA’s integrated, automated designs reduce labor and scrap costs.Case Study: Cost and Efficiency Gains through Chinese SourcingA medium-sized cable manufacturer from Southeast Asia, previously reliant on a single European supplier for its multiwire drawing lines, faced long lead times and high per-unit costs. By evaluating the three Chinese manufacturers above, they selected HONTA for its superior proposition. HONTA provided a customized rod breakdown with annealer machine for copper and aluminium that perfectly matched their 8-wire production requirement. The result was a 35% reduction in initial capital expenditure, a 20% faster delivery time, and the flexibility to modify the line’s configuration for future product changes—a capability the rigid European system lacked. The integrated inline annealer from HONTA also eliminated a separate processing step, boosting overall efficiency.

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