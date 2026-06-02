QCT Showcases AMD Powered AI and HPC Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026

QCT QuantaGrid platforms deliver powerful, efficient compute for next-generation AI, cloud, and data center workloads

By combining AMD’s latest technologies with QCT’s manufacturing and integration expertise, we enable future-ready adoption of high-performance, energy-efficient AI and HPC infrastructures.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center and 5G solution provider, is showcasing their servers and GPU accelerated systems featuring the AMD EPYC™ 9004 and 9005 Series processors and AMD Instinct™ GPUs at COMPUTEX 2026. These platforms are designed to accelerate deployment of AI, HPC, and cloud workloads at scale for enterprise and hyperscale customers worldwide.“Our collaboration with AMD allows us to bring leading-edge AMD-based platforms into production-ready, cloud-scale solutions for customers worldwide,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “By combining AMD’s latest technologies with QCT’s manufacturing and integration expertise, we enable future-ready adoption of high-performance, energy-efficient AI and HPC infrastructures.”“AMD is focused on delivering the compute foundation customers need to turn AI and HPC investments into production outcomes,” said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise Business Group, AMD. “The combination of AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct GPUs brings high-performance, energy-efficient CPU and GPU capabilities to QCT’s QuantaGrid portfolio, giving customers the flexibility to support today’s cloud workloads while scaling for the next generation of AI and scientific computing.”At this year’s event, QCT is highlighting its QuantaGrid product family. These include the QuantaGrid S44NL-1U, QuantaGrid D44N 1U, and QuantaGrid D75T 7U built on the latest AMD EPYC 9004 and 9005 Series processors with support for the AMD Instinct GPUs. QCT’s server platforms powered by AMD deliver exceptional compute density, energy efficiency, and scalability for enterprise and hyperscale data center deployments.QCT Servers powered by AMD at COMPUTEX 2026:• QuantaGrid D75T 7U: A powerful GPU-accelerated system designed for AI training and HPC applications. Supporting AMD Instinct GPUs, the D75T 7U enables accelerated performance for demanding workloads such as large language models, simulation, and data analytics.• QuantaGrid S44NL-1U: A high-density, flexible server platform optimized for cloud-native and AI inference workloads. The S44NL is powered by AMD EPYC 9004/9005 Series processors and designed to deliver balanced performance with efficient power utilization, making it ideal for large-scale data center deployments.• QuantaGrid D44N 1U: A compact, single-socket 1U server engineered for performance-per-watt efficiency. It is well-suited for edge computing, scale-out cloud services, and enterprise applications requiring high compute density in space-constrained environments.By integrating the latest and upcoming AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct GPU technologies into its QuantaGrid servers, QCT continues to expand its portfolio of high-performance, scalable infrastructure tailored to modern data center needs. Visit QCT at COMPUTEX 2026 at Booth G0042 at the Nangang Exhibition Center to learn more about these innovations and upcoming platforms.AMD, the AMD logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider combining the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for AI, cloud, 5G, edge, and enterprise applications. www.qct.io

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