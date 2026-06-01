Isaiah Oluwasegun Owolabi Introduces ESG-as-Code®: Transforming ESG Regulations into Executable Compliance Logic

Isaiah Oluwasegun Owolabi, Founder & CEO of ESGine®, creator of ESG-as-Code®, a framework designed to transform ESG regulations into executable compliance logic.

A new framework designed to convert complex ESG regulations into deterministic, machine-executable compliance logic for businesses and regulators.

ESG compliance should be treated like tax compliance, where every outcome can be traced back to a specific regulatory requirement.” — Isaiah Oluwasegun Owolabi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isaiah Oluwasegun Owolabi, Founder and CEO of ESGine®, today introduced ESG-as-Code®, a framework designed to transform complex ESG regulations into deterministic, executable compliance logic that organizations can implement consistently, transparently, and at scale.

The announcement comes at a time when businesses are facing increasing pressure to comply with rapidly evolving sustainability disclosure requirements across multiple jurisdictions. From the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure requirements, California's SB 253 and SB 261 climate reporting laws, and the UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) anti-greenwashing and sustainability disclosure expectations, organizations are being asked to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape while maintaining transparency, accountability, and consistency in their reporting.

According to Owolabi, many organizations do not struggle because regulations are unavailable. They struggle because regulations are difficult to operationalize. Legal and compliance teams often spend significant time interpreting regulatory text, reconciling overlapping requirements, and translating legal obligations into practical business processes.

ESG-as-Code® was developed to address that challenge.

The framework converts regulatory requirements into structured, machine-executable compliance logic that can be tested, audited, and traced directly to specific regulatory provisions. Rather than relying on opaque scoring models or subjective assessments, ESG-as-Code® focuses on clause-level traceability, allowing organizations to understand why a compliance outcome was reached and which regulatory requirement supports that outcome.

"Organizations should not have to guess whether they are compliant," said Owolabi. "ESG compliance should be treated like tax compliance, where every outcome can be traced back to a specific regulatory requirement."

The framework is implemented through ESGine®, a compliance technology platform designed to help organizations identify potential ESG compliance gaps before information is submitted to regulators, investors, auditors, or assurance providers. The platform supports legal, compliance, risk, sustainability, and finance teams seeking a more structured and defensible approach to ESG reporting.

A central principle of ESG-as-Code® is the separation of document analysis from compliance decision-making. While artificial intelligence can assist in reading, extracting, and organizing information from corporate disclosures and supporting documents, compliance determinations are driven by deterministic regulatory logic.

As Owolabi explains, "AI reads. The law decides."

This distinction is intended to ensure that compliance outcomes remain transparent, explainable, and auditable. Every finding can be traced to an underlying regulatory requirement rather than generated as an unsupported opinion.

The introduction of ESG-as-Code® builds upon Owolabi's published research exploring how regulatory requirements can be transformed into machine-readable and machine-executable compliance logic while preserving legal traceability and accountability. His work focuses on the intersection of ESG compliance, legal technology, artificial intelligence, and regulatory innovation.

Beyond ESG reporting, Owolabi believes the underlying principles of ESG-as-Code® may have broader applications across other highly regulated sectors where organizations must demonstrate compliance with complex legal and regulatory requirements. By transforming regulatory text into structured compliance logic, businesses may be able to reduce ambiguity, improve consistency, strengthen governance, and reduce compliance risk.

The framework also seeks to address growing concerns regarding greenwashing and inconsistent sustainability disclosures. By linking compliance outcomes directly to specific regulatory requirements, organizations can better understand whether disclosures satisfy, partially satisfy, or fail to satisfy particular obligations.

"As regulations continue to evolve globally, organizations need more than guidance documents and spreadsheets," Owolabi added. "They need practical mechanisms for operationalizing compliance while maintaining transparency, accountability, and trust."

ESG-as-Code® represents an effort to bridge the gap between legal requirements and operational implementation, helping organizations move from regulatory interpretation to regulatory execution.

About Isaiah Oluwasegun Owolabi

Isaiah Oluwasegun Owolabi is the Founder and CEO of ESGine® and the creator of ESG-as-Code®. His work focuses on ESG compliance, legal technology, artificial intelligence, and regulatory innovation. He holds an LL.M. in Financial Technology Law & Regulation and has published research on ESG compliance automation and machine-executable regulatory frameworks.

About ESGine®

ESGine® is a compliance technology platform designed to help organizations identify potential ESG compliance gaps before regulatory, investor, auditor, or assurance review. The platform implements ESG-as-Code® to support transparent, auditable, and clause-level ESG compliance analysis.

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