Knowledge Pillars, Miami Dade College and National Applied AI Consortium Launch AI Training for Educators

Knowledge Pillars working with NAAIC

Knowledge Pillars joins Miami Dade College and NAAIC to help high school educators prepare students with applied AI skills and industry certification pathways.

AI is rapidly becoming a core skill across every industry, and high school teachers are essential to helping students understand both the power and responsible use of this technology.” — Aaron Osmond (CEO - Knowledge Pillars)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Pillars Education, Inc. is proud to announce its collaboration with Miami Dade College (MDC) and the National Applied AI Consortium (NAAIC) to help high school teachers bring applied AI certifications and classroom ready resources into their schools.Knowledge Pillars will support the NAAIC High School to College AI Pathway by providing selected high school teachers with access to the Knowledge Pillars AI Certifications Teacher Academy at no cost. The program helps educators gain the practical AI knowledge they need, complete their own certifications, and bring applied AI learning and certification into high school courses for their students.Selected teachers can access three stackable AI credentials: AI Industry Acceleration Specialist, Coding in AI Specialist, and AI Business Implementation Practitioner. Together, these certifications help educators build knowledge across AI fundamentals, responsible AI use, business workflow implementation, practical AI deployment, Python based AI development, model training concepts, and applied AI problem solving.Miami Dade College has emerged as a national leader in applied AI education and workforce development. Through its School of Engineering and Technology, AI Centers, applied AI degree pathways, and leadership of the National Applied AI Consortium, MDC is helping connect high school students, college learners, educators, and industry partners to the future AI workforce.“Miami Dade College is committed to expanding access to applied AI education by supporting educators, students, and institutions with practical pathways into the AI workforce,” said Antonio Delgado, Vice President of Innovation and Technology Partnerships at Miami Dade College. “Our work with the National Applied AI Consortium is helping scale high quality AI learning across the country, and collaborations with organizations like Knowledge Pillars provide teachers with additional tools, certifications, and classroom ready resources to help students prepare for the future of work.”The Teacher Academy includes a facilitator led welcome session, platform orientation, exam preparation guidance, self paced technical preparation, and classroom implementation support. The program is intended for high school teachers who are teaching, or preparing to teach, AI, computer science, robotics, business, digital information technology, career and technical education, or related technical fields.“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a core skill across every industry, and high school teachers are essential to helping students understand both the power and responsible use of this technology,” said Aaron Osmond, CEO of Knowledge Pillars. “We are honored to support Miami Dade College and the National Applied AI Consortium in this national effort to equip educators with practical, industry recognized AI credentials and classroom ready tools that can help students prepare for college, careers, internships, and entry level opportunities in the AI enabled workforce.”The Knowledge Pillars AI Certifications Teacher Academy is one part of a broader MDC and NAAIC initiative to strengthen the national AI talent pipeline by supporting educators, expanding access to AI learning, aligning instruction with workforce needs, and helping students move from high school into college and career pathways.Miami Dade College’s AI leadership includes the launch of Florida’s first associate and bachelor’s degrees in applied AI, the training of thousands of faculty members through AI related initiatives, and national partnerships to support faculty development, curriculum alignment, and workforce readiness.Teachers can explore available opportunities at this NAAIC link. Additional pathway information is available at this NAAIC link.About Knowledge PillarsKnowledge Pillars Education, Inc. helps students demonstrate real world technical skills through industry recognized certifications, curriculum, hands on labs, practice tests, and certification exams. Its certifications validate practical application, not just theoretical knowledge, helping learners show what they can do across AI, coding, web development, cybersecurity, and related fields.About Miami Dade CollegeMiami Dade College is a leading institution for accessible, high quality education and workforce development. Through its School of Engineering and Technology, AI Centers, applied AI programs, and national partnerships, MDC is helping prepare learners for high demand careers in AI related fields.About the National Applied AI ConsortiumNAAIC connects academic institutions, industry leaders, and educators nationwide to build a national AI talent pipeline. Led by Miami Dade College, Houston City College, and Maricopa Community Colleges, we're democratizing AI education by bringing industry informed teaching to educators building the AI workforce.Media ContactsMiami Dade CollegeNorma Ardilanardila@mdc.edu1-305-237-3607National Applied AI ConsortiumJulia Wakefieldjwakefield@roarmedia.com1-305-962-0736

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