Courtside Launches Biergarten Patio in Downtown Binghamton

The Courtside Biergarten brings outdoor dining, umbrellas, string lights, and seasonal plantings to Downtown Binghamton. welcomes guests to The Courtside Biergarten, Courtside Bar & Grill’s new outdoor patio in Downtown Binghamton. Francine’s Horticultural Services designed the colorful seasonal plantings that help bring The Courtside Biergarten to life.

New outdoor patio features horticulturist designed plantings, 21 beers on draft, great food, late-night dining and World Cup games outside.

The Courtside Biergarten turns sidewalk space into something welcoming adding beauty, energy, and life to Downtown Binghamton.” — Ron Kweller

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Courtside Bar & Grill Announces Opening of The Courtside Biergarten on June 11New outdoor seating experience in Downtown Binghamton features 21 beers on draft, late-night dining, dessert, World Cup broadcasts, flower and plantings designed by horticulturist Francine Urda Courtside Bar & Grill is proud to announce the opening of The Courtside Biergarten on Thursday, June 11. The new outdoor dining and gathering space brings a fresh open-air experience to the heart of Downtown Binghamton, offering guests a new way to enjoy food, drinks, sports, and summer nights on Court Street.The Courtside Biergarten serves as an expansive outdoor patio extension of Courtside Bar & Grill, creating a welcoming space for guests to gather outside while enjoying the full Courtside experience. The Biergarten will feature 21 beers on draft, a full food menu, late-night dining options, desserts, and an energetic outdoor atmosphere designed for both casual dining and gameday gatherings.Opening just as the 2026 World Cup begins, The Courtside Biergarten is positioned to become a premier summer destination for soccer fans and sports lovers throughout the region. Courtside plans to broadcast World Cup matches outside throughout the tournament, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of international soccer in an open-air downtown setting.The new space is also intended to add energy and visual appeal to Downtown Binghamton’s streetscape. The Biergarten makes thoughtful use of outdoor sidewalk and patio space, transforming the area into a more inviting and lively extension of the restaurant.“As a landlord and someone who believes deeply in Downtown Binghamton, I think this is exactly the kind of addition that helps move the city forward,” said Ron Kweller, landlord of the Courtside property. “When sidewalk space is used the right way, it does more than create extra seating. It beautifies the street, brings people outside, supports local business, and makes downtown feel more alive. The Courtside Biergarten is a great addition to Downtown Binghamton, and I’m proud to see this space become something that adds to the character and energy of Court Street.”The aesthetic of the new Biergarten is enhanced by custom greenery designed and installed by Francine Urda of Francine’s Horticultural Services. Urda’s flower plantings bring a thoughtful horticultural element to the urban setting, helping soften the downtown environment while creating a warm, seasonal backdrop for guests. Her work adds texture, color, and a carefully designed natural touch to the outdoor space. More information regarding her services is available at https://francinehorticulture.com “The Courtside Biergarten is about bringing people together outside for food, drinks, sports, and summer nights in Downtown Binghamton,” said Chris Kehoe, Courtside Manager. “We wanted to create something that feels welcoming, comfortable, and distinctly Courtside. It gives our guests another way to enjoy what we do while adding something positive to the downtown atmosphere.”The opening of The Courtside Biergarten continues Courtside Bar & Grill’s growth as a Downtown Binghamton destination known for elevated service, great food, a strong beer program, and a lively hospitality experience. Courtside has become a gathering place for sports fans, families, students, professionals, and visitors looking for a comfortable, energetic place to eat, drink, and connect.With outdoor seating, 21 beers on draft, late-night dining, dessert options, and World Cup broadcasts, The Courtside Biergarten is designed to serve as a summer destination for both regular guests and first-time visitors. Whether stopping in for dinner, meeting friends for drinks, watching a match, or enjoying a late-night bite, guests will now have the option to enjoy Courtside’s hospitality in a newly designed open-air setting.The Courtside Biergarten officially opens Thursday, June 11, at 58 Court Street , Binghamton, NY.About Courtside Bar & GrillCourtside Bar & Grill is a Downtown Binghamton restaurant and gathering place located at 58 Court Street. Known for great food, elevated service, 21 beers on draft, late-night dining, and a lively sports atmosphere, Courtside brings people together in the heart of the city. Courtside is where good food and people come together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.