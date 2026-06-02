BrandAxis Launches as Challenger AI Search Analytics Platform for Brands Competing in the Answer Engine Era

BrandAxis AI Search Tool for AI Visibility Tracking and AI SEO BrandAxis Logo

AI Search SaaS platform gives marketers an affordable way to track brand visibility, competitor rankings, sentiment and sources across ChatGPT & other LLMs.

Buyers are moving away from Googling and instead are asking AI like ChatGPT. Your brand / product / service / idea being recommended has massive commercial value to influence buyers decisions.” — Felix Norton

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrandAxis an AI search analytics platform for marketers, agencies and growing businesses, announced the launch of its public platform, positioning itself as a challenger to the expensive, enterprise-first tools emerging in the AI visibility category.As customers increasingly turn to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Mode or Claude to research companies, compare products and make buying decisions, brands face a new problem: they may be recommended, misrepresented or ignored entirely without knowing it.For large enterprises, the emerging AI visibility category is already attracting sophisticated tools and premium pricing. But for agencies, startups, challenger brands and mid-market companies, the barrier to understanding AI visibility remains relatively high.BrandAxis was built to change that.The platform gives brands a practical, affordable way to monitor how they appear in AI-generated answers, how they rank against competitors, whether mentions are positive or negative, and which sources are shaping what AI systems say.“AI search should not only be measurable for companies with enterprise budgets,” said Felix Norton, Co-founder of BrandAxis. “Every brand deserves to know how AI describes them, whether they are being recommended, and why competitors may be showing up instead. BrandAxis was built to make that level of visibility accessible.”Unlike traditional SEO tools built around search rankings, BrandAxis is designed for the new answer engine and AI search area, where visibility depends not only on keywords, but on how LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude understand a brand’s positioning and credibility across not only their own website, but also other mediums like news articles, blogs, user generated content on Reddit and LinkedIn and even multi modal content like video on Youtube.This is where BrandAxis provides insight for companies to understand how their brand / product / service is being represented.Key BrandAxis features include: AI visibility tracking : Monitor how often a brand is mentioned across different AI model conversations like ChatGPT, AI Overviews, Perplexity, Claude and more..— Competitor benchmarking: Compare brand visibility, rank and sentiment against competitors.— Sentiment analysis: Understand whether AI answers describe a brand positively, neutrally or negatively.— Source extraction: Identify the pages and citations influencing AI-generated answers.— Prompt-level reporting: Track the questions customers are likely to ask and how brands show up in those answers.— Country/City-level tracking: Understand how AI visibility changes by location.— Misinformation Detection: Identify factual inaccuracies to mitigate AI hallucinations— Actionable recommendations: Turn AI search data into a practical improvement roadmap to be implemented by your marketing team or agency.The challenger positioning is central to BrandAxis’ launch. While much of the AI search analytics market is moving toward enterprise dashboards and high-cost contracts, BrandAxis is focused on speed, clarity and accessibility. The platform is designed for teams that need to understand AI search now, without waiting for a complex implementation or committing to enterprise software pricing. Within minutes of signing up, a company can begin to measure valuable insights.The company was co-founded by Felix Norton, a digital agency founder with more than a decade of SEO, brand and performance marketing experience, and Freddie O’Donnell, a software engineer and successful fintech founder who led the development and solved the technical challenge of making AI visibility affordable.The idea came from a simple client question: “Where did you hear about us?” When the answer was “ChatGPT recommended you,” Norton saw the beginning of a new acquisition channel — and a measurement gap most marketers didn’t have the tool for.“Marketers already know how important visibility is on Google. Higher visibly and rankings directly correlate to sales and revenue,” Norton added. “But AI search changes the game. It does not just rank brands. It interprets them, compares them and recommends them, with studies showing conversion rates being x4 higher than traditional search mediums. BrandAxis helps teams understand that new layer of influence, and empowers marketing teams to leverage AI visibility and recommendations as an effective marketing channel.BrandAxis is available now at BrandAxis.ai, with a free tier and paid plans designed to make AI visibility tracking accessible to brands and agencies of all sizes.About BrandAxis.aiBrandAxis.ai is an AI search analytics platform that helps brands measure, monitor and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers. The platform tracks AI visibility, rankings, sentiment, competitor mentions and source influence across major AI answer engines, helping marketers understand how AI systems describe their brand and what to do about it.Built in Cape Town and operated by BrandAxis, the company is focused on making AI visibility tracking accessible to businesses, agencies and marketing teams competing in the new era of AI search.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.