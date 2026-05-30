John Hardy to Appear on Life Changers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Hardy, founder of John Hardy Divorce Coach LLC and known as the Men’s Divorce Recovery Coach, is set to appear on Life Changers TV, where he will share insights on divorce recovery, toxic relationships, and healing from domestic and narcissistic abuse.Life Changers TV is a multi-season television series that spotlights the experts helping people transform their businesses, relationships, performance, and lives. Each episode features a high-level coach sharing the philosophy, strategies, and lessons that have shaped their work. From mindset breakthroughs to leadership principles, viewers gain insight into the real methods coaches use to help people unlock their potential.You can find out more about the show by going to Life Changers TV website In this episode, Hardy will explore emotional recovery after divorce, rebuilding identity, restoring self-trust, and helping men move from isolation and uncertainty toward stability and renewed confidence.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Life Changers TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.John’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.thelifechangerstv.com/john-hardy63972251

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