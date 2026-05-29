Ebola Media Statement from RIDOH

RHODE ISLAND, May 29 - - RIDOH Implements Monitoring System for Travelers from Ebola-Impacted Countries

- The risk to the general public in Rhode Island remains

Like states throughout the country, Rhode Island has implemented a symptom-monitoring system for travelers who were in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda, or South Sudan in the 21 days before arriving in the United States. Areas in all three countries are currently being affected by an outbreak of Ebola disease.

"This system is being set up as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s ongoing partnership with states to prevent Ebola transmission in the United States," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "To date, no cases of Ebola disease have been confirmed in the United States due to this outbreak. At this time, the risk to the?general public?in Rhode Island remains?very low."

Ebola does not spread through the air. A person cannot get Ebola from simply being near someone or passing them in public spaces. Ebola spreads through contact with the body fluids of a person who is actively symptomatic with Ebola, or who has died from Ebola. A person is only contagious once they begin showing symptoms of the disease.

Travelers from the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan are being rerouted to four airports in the United States: Washington-Dulles International Airport in Virginia; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta; George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston; and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. These passengers are receiving a public health entry screening. If a traveler's assessment shows that they may be sick with Ebola, that traveler will be transferred to a hospital for further medical evaluation and isolation. Other travelers are permitted to continue to their destination, with a notification going to public health authorities in that state to ensure that ongoing symptom monitoring occurs.

Any such travelers who return to Rhode Island will self-monitor for symptoms and report to RIDOH for 21 days. Additionally, RIDOH clinical staff will assess any travelers once a week for their three-week monitoring periods. Symptoms of Ebola include fever, headache, vomiting, severe weakness, abdominal pain, nosebleeds, and vomiting blood.

In addition to establishing this symptom-monitoring system for travelers, RIDOH is taking additional preparedness measures out of an abundance of caution. These measures include sending information to local healthcare professionals about the global situation; preparing patient assessment protocols if Ebola is suspected in a patient with a concerning clinical and epidemiologic history; and coordinating with healthcare system partners for the potential management of suspect cases.

The current Ebola outbreak involves Bundibugyo virus, one of the 4 types of orthoebolaviruses that cause Ebola disease in people. There is no vaccine for Bundibugyo virus and treatment consists of supportive care.

As of May 26, the DRC has had a total of 906 suspected cases, 105 confirmed cases, 223 suspected deaths, and 10 confirmed deaths. As of May 26, Uganda has had a total of 7 confirmed cases and 1 confirmed death; 5 cases have clear links to the first 2 confirmed cases.