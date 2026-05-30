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Becky Sumida to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becky Sumida, entrepreneur and mom of two and founder of Olive Me Studio, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on balancing motherhood with building a creative business while taking action before everything feels perfectly planned.

Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website

In her episode, Sumida will explore how to navigate motherhood and entrepreneurship while staying grounded in creativity and purpose. She breaks down how taking imperfect action, building supportive communities, and prioritizing time intentionally can create a sustainable path forward.

Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on starting before feeling ready and growing without losing family alignment.

Becky’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/becky-sumida

Becky Sumida
Mompreneurs TV
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Becky Sumida to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

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