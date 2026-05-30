FBI issues alert on cyber actors impersonating IT personnel 

The FBI has released an alert on a cyber threat group called the Silent Ransom Group, which has targeted healthcare and other industries in recent years using social engineering tactics. The group, which is also known as Luna Moth, Chatty Spider and UNC3753, has impersonated IT support staff through phone calls and phishing emails. The FBI said the group has been active since at least 2022. The alert includes indicators of an attack and recommendations to defend against the group.



For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.