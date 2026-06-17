THY Precision Delivers Precision Plastic Injection Molds for Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Manufacturing

THY Precision specializes in ultra-precision plastic injection molds engineered for silicone hydrogel contact lens manufacturing, supporting high-volume production with exceptional dimensional accuracy Advanced metrology and cavity inspection ensure micron-level precision in contact lens mold production, helping manufacturers achieve consistent lens quality and process reliability. THY Precision's engineering team develops high-precision injection mold tooling designed to meet the demanding optical and surface-finish requirements of silicone hydrogel contact lenses. THY Precision supports global contact lens manufacturers with precision mold solutions optimized for cleanroom production environments and stringent quality standards. THY Precision offer Plastic injection molds of silicone hydrogel contact lenses

THY Precision provides ultra-precision plastic injection molds for silicone hydrogel contact lenses, supporting high-volume, consistent lens manufacturing.

THY Precision delivers ultra-precision injection molds that help silicone hydrogel contact lens manufacturers achieve superior quality and production consistency.” — THY Precision Team

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), a leading Taiwan-based precision mold manufacturer, announces its advanced capabilities in designing and manufacturing high-precision plastic injection molds for silicone hydrogel contact lens production. With decades of experience in precision tooling and medical manufacturing, THY Precision supports contact lens manufacturers and OEMs seeking reliable, scalable, and cost-effective mold solutions.

Silicone hydrogel contact lenses have become the preferred choice in the global vision care market due to their high oxygen permeability, comfort, and extended wear performance. As demand for these advanced lenses continues to grow, manufacturers require exceptionally precise injection molds capable of producing consistent lens geometry, superior optical quality, and high-volume production efficiency.

THY Precision specializes in the development of ultra-precision plastic injection molds engineered to meet the demanding requirements of ISO 13485 Certified Contact Lens Mold Manufacturer. The company utilizes advanced mold design technologies, high-accuracy CNC machining, EDM processing, and rigorous quality control procedures to achieve exceptional dimensional accuracy and surface finish.

“Our expertise in precision mold manufacturing enables us to deliver tooling solutions that help contact lens manufacturers improve product consistency, reduce production variation, and optimize manufacturing efficiency,” said a spokesperson for THY Precision. “We are committed to supporting customers with reliable mold solutions that meet the stringent quality standards of the medical and ophthalmic industries.”

Advanced Mold Manufacturing for Contact Lens Production

THY Precision's contact lens injection mold manufacturing capabilities include:

Clean room manufacturing

Precision plastic injection mold design and engineering

Ultra-precision cavity and core machining

High-polish optical surface finishing

Tight dimensional tolerance control

Mold validation and performance testing

High-volume production tooling

Custom mold solutions for silicone hydrogel contact lenses

The company works closely with customers throughout the product development cycle, from initial mold design and prototyping to production-scale tooling and ongoing technical support.

Supporting Global Medical and Ophthalmic Manufacturers

As the ophthalmic device market continues to evolve, manufacturers face increasing pressure to improve product quality, production efficiency, and regulatory compliance. THY Precision helps customers address these challenges by providing precision-engineered mold solutions designed for repeatability, durability, and long-term manufacturing performance.

In addition to precision mold manufacturing, THY Precision offers comprehensive manufacturing services that support medical device and healthcare product development, including cleanroom injection molding, medical plastic component production, assembly, and quality assurance.

By combining advanced tooling expertise with a commitment to quality, THY Precision continues to strengthen its position as a trusted manufacturing partner for global medical device OEMs and contact lens manufacturers.

About THY Precision

THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer specializing in precision mold manufacturing, medical injection molding, cleanroom injection molding, and contract manufacturing services for medical device OEMs. The company operates under internationally recognized quality management systems and provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions for customers worldwide.

For more information about THY Precision's precision mold manufacturing capabilities for silicone hydrogel contact lenses, visit https:///www.thy-precision.com.

Medical Injection Molding Company in Taiwan｜THY Precision (​Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.)

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