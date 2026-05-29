Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, left, showcases aircrew flight equipment to Christian Gentile, Military Legislative Advisor in the office of Senator Ashley Moody, right, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benton Gammons, commander's action group chief, Florida National Guard, center, during a visit to Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, May 29, 2026. During his visit, Gentile received a briefing from Elhihi highlighting the Florida Air National Guard’s mission and the advanced capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II, the U.S. Air Force’s most capable fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock) Date Taken: 05.29.2026 Date Posted: 05.29.2026 17:44 Photo ID: 9715964 VIRIN: 260529-Z-BX441-1331 Resolution: 7914x5276 Size: 15.23 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sen. Moody's Military Legislative Advisor Visits Florida Guard's 125th Fighter Wing [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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