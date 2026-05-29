Signed! AI Chatbot Protections Bill

DENVER, CO – Governor Jared Polis today signed a bill into law that will create safeguards around artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to protect Colorado kids.





“The unfortunate reality is that AI chatbots have encouraged suicide attempts and engaged in romantic interactions with minors. Our new law protects users, especially children, from misleading AI chatbot conversations,” said Rep. Sean Camacho, D-Denver. “As a parent, it is unsettling to know that unchecked AI chatbots can put children in harm's way, especially when children show signs of depression or suicidal ideation. Our law improves transparency and safeguards around AI chatbots to protect Colorado children from manipulative and dangerous AI technology.”





“The cases we’ve seen in recent years where AI chatbots encourage children to commit suicide are horrifying and unnecessary,” said Sen. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora. “We must step up as policymakers to ensure our children, especially those who are struggling, are safe. This new law takes the first step toward establishing commonsense guardrails so that our children are encouraged to turn to trusted adults, not to AI chatbots, in times of need.”





“AI chatbots have posed as licensed mental health professionals or as a romantic partner, which has led to emotional dependence and in some cases suicide,” said Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver. “Our phones have become an extension of ourselves, making these AI chatbots available at kids’ fingertips. This new law establishes guidelines to prevent the gamification of chatbots, prevent AI from generating or engaging in sexually-explicit content with children and require AI companies to provide resources to users who express mental health struggles.”





Beginning January 1, 2027, HB26-1263 implements safeguards around artificial intelligence chatbots, particularly as they interact with children. The law requires AI developers to provide a clear and visible disclosure to minor users that the AI chatbot is artificially generated and not a human, and prohibit the use of rewards to encourage engagement.





Under the law, AI developers are now required to take reasonable steps to prevent AI chatbots from generating sexually explicit content or generating conversations that encourage or engage in sexually explicit interactions with minors. These developers must also prevent AI chatbots from creating an emotional dependence through false claims that the chatbot is human, generating conversations that are romantic or sexual, or role-playing with a minor.





The law, which is also sponsored by Senator John Carson, R-Douglas County, additionally requires AI developers to allow for parental controls if their chatbots are accessible to children under the age of 13.HB26-1263 requires AI chatbots to provide suicide-prevention resources to users who express suicidal thoughts or interest in self-harm, and platforms would be required to file reports on how often a chatbot flags suicidal or self-harm behaviors.



